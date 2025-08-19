PGA Tour schedule 2026: Miami Championship at Trump National joins group of signature events
There will be nine signature events on the PGA Tour's schedule in the 2026 season
The PGA Tour's 2026 schedule has been released, and it looks fairly similar to this past year ... with one exception. The Tour has added a stop at Trump National Doral in the midst of major championship season, dubbing the new event the Miami Championship and giving it signature status. So, there will be nine signature events on the playing calendar in 2026 with the new event taking the place of the Mexico Open.
Trump National Doral was a long-time host course on the PGA Tour from 1962 to 2016 and most recently for a World Golf Championship. In the near decade since, Trump National Doral was adopted by LIV Golf for its team championship and other tournaments.
The other eight signature events will remain the same with the Truist Championship returning to its usual home, Quail Hollow Club, after a one-year stint at Philly Cricket Club due to the PGA Championship being held at the Charlotte, North Carolina site. The addition of a signature event will make it a busy spring for players and a stressful time for newcomers on the outside looking in as full-field tournaments are hard to come by following the Masters.
From the first major championship of the season at Augusta National to the PGA Championship, there is only one full-field event on the calendar with that being the team-style tournament at the Zurich Classic. The other three weeks consist of signature events and an opposite-field event held in Myrtle Beach where less FedEx Cup points are up for grabs.
The CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge have moved spots on the calendar as well. The Charles Schwab Challenge will be played two weeks after the PGA Championship and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson will be played one week after as opposed to two weeks before like it was in 2025.
Some additional changes are seen near the end of the regular season -- the Rocket Classic will now be the penultimate event, while the 3M Open will be moved up one week on the calendar. The FedEx Cup Playoffs will remain the same with the BMW Championship moving courses -- like it does every year -- to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
2026 PGA Tour schedule
Majors in bold | Signature events^, The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs* in italics
|Dates
|Tournament
|Golf Course
Jan. 5-11
The Sentry^
Plantation Course at Kapalua
Jan. 12-18
Sony Open in Hawaii
Waialae Country Club
Jan. 19-25
The American Express
PGA West
Jan. 26 - Feb. 1
Farmers Insurance Open
Torrey Pines Golf Course
Feb. 2-8
WM Phoenix Open
TPC Scottsdale
Feb. 9-15
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am^
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Feb. 16-22
The Genesis Invitational^
The Riviera Country Club
Feb. 23 - March 1
Cognizant Classic
PGA National Resort
March 2-8
Arnold Palmer Invitational^
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
March 2-8
Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Golf Club
March 9-15
The Players Championship
TPC Sawgrass
March 16-22
Valspar Championship
Innisbrook Resort
March 23-29
Texas Children's Houston Open
Memorial Park Golf Course
March 30 - April 5
Valero Texas Open
TPC San Antonio
April 6-12
The Masters
Augusta National Golf Club
April 13-19
RBC Heritage^
Harbour Town Golf Links
April 20-26
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
TPC Louisiana
April 27 - May 3
Miami Championship^
Trump National Doral
May 4-10
Truist Championship^
Quail Hollow Club
May 4-10
Myrtle Beach Classic
Dunes Golf and Beach Club
May 11-17
PGA Championship
Aronimink Golf Club
May 18-24
The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
TPC Craig Ranch
May 25-31
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club
June 1-7
The Memorial^
Muirfield Village Golf Club
June 8-14
RBC Canadian Open
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
June 15-21
U.S. Open
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
June 22-28
Travelers Championship^
TPC River Highlands
June 29 - July 5
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run
July 6-12
Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club
July 6-12
ISCO Championship
Hurstbourne Country Club
July 13-19
The Open Championship
Royal Birkdale Golf Club
July 13-19
Corales Puntcana Championship
Puntacana Resort & Club
July 20-26
3M Open
TPC Twin Cities
July 27 - Aug. 2
Rocket Classic
Detroit Golf Club
Aug. 3-9
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
|Aug. 10-16
|Fedex St. Jude Championship*
|TPC Southwind
|Aug. 17-23
|BMW Championship*
|Bellerive Country Club
|Aug. 24-30
|Tour Championship*
|East Lake Golf Club