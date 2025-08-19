pga-tour.png
Getty Images

The PGA Tour's 2026 schedule has been released, and it looks fairly similar to this past year ... with one exception. The Tour has added a stop at Trump National Doral in the midst of major championship season, dubbing the new event the Miami Championship and giving it signature status. So, there will be nine signature events on the playing calendar in 2026 with the new event taking the place of the Mexico Open.

Trump National Doral was a long-time host course on the PGA Tour from 1962 to 2016 and most recently for a World Golf Championship. In the near decade since, Trump National Doral was adopted by LIV Golf for its team championship and other tournaments.

The other eight signature events will remain the same with the Truist Championship returning to its usual home, Quail Hollow Club, after a one-year stint at Philly Cricket Club due to the PGA Championship being held at the Charlotte, North Carolina site. The addition of a signature event will make it a busy spring for players and a stressful time for newcomers on the outside looking in as full-field tournaments are hard to come by following the Masters.

From the first major championship of the season at Augusta National to the PGA Championship, there is only one full-field event on the calendar with that being the team-style tournament at the Zurich Classic. The other three weeks consist of signature events and an opposite-field event held in Myrtle Beach where less FedEx Cup points are up for grabs.

The CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge have moved spots on the calendar as well. The Charles Schwab Challenge will be played two weeks after the PGA Championship and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson will be played one week after as opposed to two weeks before like it was in 2025.

Some additional changes are seen near the end of the regular season -- the Rocket Classic will now be the penultimate event, while the 3M Open will be moved up one week on the calendar. The FedEx Cup Playoffs will remain the same with the BMW Championship moving courses -- like it does every year -- to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

2026 PGA Tour schedule

Majors in bold | Signature events^, The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs* in italics

DatesTournamentGolf Course

Jan. 5-11

The Sentry^

Plantation Course at Kapalua

Jan. 12-18

Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club

Jan. 19-25

The American Express

PGA West

Jan. 26 - Feb. 1

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course

Feb. 2-8

WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale

Feb. 9-15

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am^

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Feb. 16-22

The Genesis Invitational^

The Riviera Country Club

Feb. 23 - March 1

Cognizant Classic

PGA National Resort

March 2-8

Arnold Palmer Invitational^

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

March 2-8

Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve Golf Club

March 9-15

The Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass

March 16-22

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort

March 23-29

Texas Children's Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course

March 30 - April 5

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio

April 6-12

The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club

April 13-19

RBC Heritage^

Harbour Town Golf Links

April 20-26

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana

April 27 - May 3

Miami Championship^

Trump National Doral

May 4-10

Truist Championship^

Quail Hollow Club

May 4-10

Myrtle Beach Classic

Dunes Golf and Beach Club

May 11-17

PGA Championship

Aronimink Golf Club

May 18-24

The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch

May 25-31

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club

June 1-7

The Memorial^

Muirfield Village Golf Club

June 8-14

RBC Canadian Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

June 15-21

U.S. Open

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

June 22-28

Travelers Championship^

TPC River Highlands

June 29 - July 5

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run

July 6-12

Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club

July 6-12

ISCO Championship

Hurstbourne Country Club

July 13-19

The Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club

July 13-19

Corales Puntcana Championship

Puntacana Resort & Club

July 20-26

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities

July 27 - Aug. 2

Rocket Classic

Detroit Golf Club

Aug. 3-9

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Aug. 10-16Fedex St. Jude Championship*TPC Southwind
Aug. 17-23BMW Championship*
Bellerive Country Club
Aug. 24-30Tour Championship*East Lake Golf Club