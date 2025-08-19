The PGA Tour's 2026 schedule has been released, and it looks fairly similar to this past year ... with one exception. The Tour has added a stop at Trump National Doral in the midst of major championship season, dubbing the new event the Miami Championship and giving it signature status. So, there will be nine signature events on the playing calendar in 2026 with the new event taking the place of the Mexico Open.

Trump National Doral was a long-time host course on the PGA Tour from 1962 to 2016 and most recently for a World Golf Championship. In the near decade since, Trump National Doral was adopted by LIV Golf for its team championship and other tournaments.

The other eight signature events will remain the same with the Truist Championship returning to its usual home, Quail Hollow Club, after a one-year stint at Philly Cricket Club due to the PGA Championship being held at the Charlotte, North Carolina site. The addition of a signature event will make it a busy spring for players and a stressful time for newcomers on the outside looking in as full-field tournaments are hard to come by following the Masters.

From the first major championship of the season at Augusta National to the PGA Championship, there is only one full-field event on the calendar with that being the team-style tournament at the Zurich Classic. The other three weeks consist of signature events and an opposite-field event held in Myrtle Beach where less FedEx Cup points are up for grabs.

The CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge have moved spots on the calendar as well. The Charles Schwab Challenge will be played two weeks after the PGA Championship and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson will be played one week after as opposed to two weeks before like it was in 2025.

Some additional changes are seen near the end of the regular season -- the Rocket Classic will now be the penultimate event, while the 3M Open will be moved up one week on the calendar. The FedEx Cup Playoffs will remain the same with the BMW Championship moving courses -- like it does every year -- to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

2026 PGA Tour schedule

Majors in bold | Signature events^, The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs* in italics