PGA Tour season grades: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth earn high marks in 2016-17

Another PGA Tour season has come and gone, but there's not much time for a breather as the Presidents Cup starts later this week. But before we dive into that, we need to hand out some grades for the last year of play.

I should remind everyone that when we look at stars, we have to grade on a curve. So maybe earning $2.4 million is an A+ year for most people, but for what we've come to expect from the best players, it might not be up to par. That's how they measure themselves, and I don't think we should do it any differently.

Let's start with the $10 million man himself.

Justin Thomas (No. 1 in FedEx Cup): Thomas did it all in 2017. He rose from No. 22 in the world at the start of the calendar year to No. 4 by September. He won a major. He win five (!) times and joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth as the only players to win five times (including a major) in a single season before turning age 25 in the last 60 years. His season blew away everybody (probably Thomas included), and he'll go into 2018 as one of the favorites to win every major. Remember when we thought Spieth was the lone great young American among myriad good ones? That feels like a long, long time ago. Grade: A+

From 2003 through 2011, there were 17 #PGATour events won by players 24 or younger. There were 18 this season alone. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 24, 2017

Rory McIlroy (No. 58): It was a strange year for McIlroy. He never really got off the ground because of a rib injury suffered at the start of the season. Then, he notched six top 10s and four top fives in 14 starts (which is pretty good), but never finished better than T4 at any PGA Tour event. His strokes gained tee to green (8th) was fine. His strokes gained with the putter (140th) was not. We've come to expect greatness from McIlroy just as I'm sure he expects it from himself. If there are ever lost years, 2017 was one for him. However, it also sets the stage for what could be a special 2018. Grade: B-

Rickie Fowler (No. 7): Fowler has become good enough to contend in every event, but somehow only has four wins in his career on the PGA Tour. This year was a microcosm of that. He had 10 (!) top 10s, but just one win. I'm never going to kill a guy for that kind of consistent play at the highest level, but you'd ultimately like to see a few more trophies. His year-over-year improvement from 2016 had a lot to do with his putter. Fowler finished No. 2 on the Tour in strokes gained putting.

His win this season came at the Honda Classic, but with a top-five finish in total strokes gained, you would have expected a few more. The four other guys in the top five had a combined 13 wins (although Jon Rahm only had one as well). Fowler had close calls at the Memorial Tournament and (sort of) at the BMW Championship, and it feels like a tidal wave of Ws is coming at some point. But there's also a need to capitalize on the opportunities you have. I don't know how much room there is for improvement with Fowler, but if he can get even five percent better in the next few years, he's going to win a lot in the next decade. Grade: A-

Jordan Spieth (No. 2): Spieth won just three events, but because of the way in which he won them, it felt like he won about six. He gave us the hole-out of the year at the Travelers Championship as well as the round of the year at The Open Championship. I said at the Players Championship in May that I think 40 wins is on the table for him, and I got laughed at. That's two a year for 20 years, and he's ahead of that pace right now. Grade: A+

Phil Mickelson (No. 34): Mickelson always says (and feels) like he's one swing tip or one shot away. The reality here is that he hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2013. That's pretty staggering, and it didn't come all that close to changing in 2017. Mickelson had five top 10s, but no top fives on the season. I'll believe he wins again on the Tour until he retires, and Lefty has always had his ups and downs, but it's becoming clear the highs aren't quite as high as they used to be. Knowing him, he'll probably go out and win the Masters next year, though. Grade: C+

Bubba Watson (No. 75): Watson's year was a surprise. After finishing in the top 40 of the FedEx Cup race for seven straight seasons, Watson didn't even make it to the penultimate event this year. He finished No. 145 on Tour in strokes gained on approach shots as well as putting, and a lot of people questioned his decision to switch from playing a Titleist ball to a Volvik. The talent is still there with Watson, but he has something to prove going into 2018 if he wants to be considered for the Ryder Cup team as well as a favorite at the biggest events. Grade: D+

Sergio Garcia (No. 21): Everything was gravy for Garcia after that Masters win. This is where the grades get a little wonky. Does Garcia get an "A+" because, you know, he won the Masters? Or does he get a "B" because he only had two other top-10 finishes? I tend to give a lot of weight to major wins (mostly because players give a lot of weight to major wins) so he'll grade out fine, but that green jacket is covering up the fact that he finished 168th on Tour in putting. Grade: A-

Jason Day (No. 18): It was an odd year for Day. He didn't play well at all, fired his caddie and then started to play really well at the very end. He finished with three top-five finishes and five top 10s, but no wins. His biggest issue was on approach shots. Day barely squeezed inside the top 100 in strokes gained on approaches and was saved by his work around the green. He should bounce back for 2018 nicely. Grade: B-