The PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group have reached a deal in which SSG will invest at least $3 billion into the PGA Tour's new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, according to ESPN. The SSG is a widespread collection of U.S. sports owners, which includes the likes of Arthur Blank, John Henry and Wyc Grousbeck.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is scheduled to speak to PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions membership Wednesday morning to break down the deal. Additional meetings and educational touch points will be held in the weeks ahead to provide details and answer questions players may have.

Amid this new deal, what stands out is the lack of investment thus far from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the PIF would not be part of this initial minority investment into the new for-profit PGA Tour entity.

With no apparent breakthrough in talks between the Tour and the Saudis after an initial deadline of the end of 2023, the news of a major U.S. infusion of cash seems to further dim the prospects of them arriving at a deal.

The PIF was the presumed first investor in the framework deal between itself and the PGA Tour, and a clause in the original framework agreement signed last June stated that it had first right of refusal on any other capital that was brought into the deal. Negotiations will presumably continue between the Tour and the Saudi PIF, but the order of operations here is surprising.

The path to this point has been anything but straightforward. It started several years ago when a man named Andy Gardiner pitched an idea called the Premier Golf League. The concept for the PGL was more or less what became LIV Golf, but Gardiner got boxed out by some potential investors -- the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia -- who eventually birthed a rival league.

LIV almost never happened. It struggled to get off the ground at the beginning of 2022. PGA Tour stars were understandably noncommittal to sign up for a golf league more or less funded by the government of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is the financial arm of the Saudi government and ultimately run by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Eventually, LIV convinced Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and then Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to commit to play in its league. From there, it was easier to get lesser stars into the league.

The PIF invested over $750 million into LIV Golf in its first year.

The PGA Tour has battled LIV at every turn, even banning players who went to play LIV Golf from returning to the Tour. Commissioner Jay Monahan preached "legacy, not leverage," and the brouhaha eventually began to play out in the courts with lawyers battling over what the future of professional golf would look like.

That was all going on in the background as golf began in 2023. Last year's LIV Golf league looked fairly similar. No huge names committed, and both tours continued with business as usual with some occasional sniping at each other. The major championship organizations -- Augusta National, PGA of America, USGA and R&A -- mostly remained clear of the drama, continuing to allow players from both organizations to play in their major championships.

On June 6, 2023, the skirmish (sort of) ended. In a shocking turn that was brokered by Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne on the PGA Tour side, the PGA Tour and PIF announced a cease fire and framework agreement in conjunction with the DP World Tour. In summary, both sides agreed to stop suing one another as they worked to figure out how the PIF could instead invest in a new PGA Tour for-profit entity.

LIV Golf signing Jon Rahm in early December and the PGA Tour openly carrying out talks with investment organizations such as SSG put a bit of doubt in everyone's minds. But those events were filed away under "negotiation tactics." Though they blew past a Dec. 31 deadline, it was understood that everyone was still aiming toward a future under the same roof.

Now? The Tour got what it wanted -- a massive investment from a reputable organization that has good vision -- but what does that mean for the PIF-PGA Tour relationship? Sources told CBS Sports it would be surprising if the PGA Tour-SSG agreement did not include some sort of clause for bringing on the PIF at some point. There is risk in doing so, but if the blockbuster Jon Rahm signing in December was any indication, there is probably more risk in not doing so.

Still, deals are only done when they're done. And only one deal is done so far. The PGA Tour and SSG are now partners in the still-murky future of professional golf. They're loaded up with cash, but they have a lot of problems to navigate together in the future.