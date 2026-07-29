PGA Tour suspends Trey Mullinax through January 2027 for violating anti-doping policy

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Trey Mullinax has been suspended for violating the tour's anti-doping policy on the use of performance-enhancing substances. Mullinax tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. As a result, the 34-year-old will serve a six-month suspension and is not eligible to return until Jan. 16, 2027.

"To my fans, I want to address the news regarding my failed anti-doping test and the suspension that followed," Mullinax released in a statement. "I take full responsibility for what happened. At the end of the day, it is my responsibility to understand and follow the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy and all of its rules and regulations. I failed to do that, and that is on me. I recently used a medication to treat a condition I was originally diagnosed with in college without seeking approval under the Tour's anti-doping policy.

"My lack of knowledge is not an excuse. It was my responsibility to know the rules before taking any medication and I failed to do so. I want to be absolutely clear -- I have never taken any substance with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage. Anyone who knows me knows how much I respect this game and the values it represents.

"I accept the consequences of my actions and will use this experience as a lesson. Golf has given me so much, and I never want one mistake to define the respect I have for the game or for the people who support me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and I look forward to competing again in 2027."

Mullinax has played sparingly in 2026 making only just two starts on the PGA Tour and another on the Korn Ferry Tour. He had not teed it up since the team-style Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

A winner in 2022 at the Barbasol Championship, Mullinax has struggled to remain healthy and recapture that form ever since. Last season, he collected four top-25 finishes in 23 appearances on the PGA Tour before failing to secure a full-time card via PGA Tour Qualifying School.