PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has a decision to make. For better or worse, it is one he has faced before. Just about 16 months into his tenure, Rolapp has made the impossible possible and done what many other leaders in sports leagues aspire to do: garner the support and affection of players, sponsors and fans.

Rolapp has rolled out new reforms in a tight manner. Nothing ever seems rushed or reactionary. He has struck a balance between upholding traditions and letting his outside experience guide decisions that insiders might overlook.

A new two-tiered PGA Tour and an adjusted Tour Championship format are key structural changes to the circuit, but nuance comes storming through the doors at PGA Tour headquarters when dealing with those who are striking the shots, especially when they aren't already under your purview.

Jon Rahm made it known last week that he will be leaving whatever becomes of LIV Golf. The 2.0 version of the startup league is not of interest to the two-time major champion, leaving many to wonder where he will play in 2027.

Conventional wisdom suggests he will find a home on the DP World Tour, serve his one-year PGA Tour suspension (from the time of his last LIV Golf start) and return stateside in 2028 when the new-look tour arrives.

Thanks to his win at the 2023 Masters, Rahm would be immediately eligible for the top-level Championship Series.

Talk about timely.

Rolapp has never been one to take the conventional route, however. He welcomed back Brooks Koepka when the five-time major champion left LIV Golf and contacted the PGA Tour about a possible return. In doing so, he also opened the door for Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith to switch allegiances via the Returning Member Program, even though those three were still firmly under contract.

The PGA Tour will not deal with golfers until their LIV Golf contracts are void or expired. As such, Rolapp has continued to harp on the same talking points. He is focused on making the PGA Tour the best it can be, regardless of who may try to jump on board in the future.

Still, the moment has come for Rolapp to make a decision. It is time to open the fridge, smell the milk and weigh the two options: take a sip or throw it in the bin immediately.

"I've got no idea," said Xander Schauffele when asked what track Rolapp may take. "There are 225 guys with tour cards, and if you sat down and interviewed all of them, you're going to get probably three or four boxes of how guys feel.

"Some guys don't care, some guys are really ticked off, some guys want them to have a huge fine, some guys would let them back tomorrow. Where I stand in those boxes, I don't really know. ... I try to mind my own business most times."

The Next 20

There was plenty of consequential golf played this weekend, but my eyes gravitated towards the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Perhaps it was because the site of the tournament, The Federal Club, is a golf course I played in competition before (can you believe I didn't qualify for the 2016 USGA Four-Ball?!) or because some of the names on the bubble were familiar, but nevertheless, it was the tournament that grabbed my attention.

Austin Hitt went from outside the top 20 to earning his PGA Tour card thanks to his first professional victory. He was one of two players to make the move inside the number, alongside Davis Lamb.

Hitt was No. 1 by week's end on the leaderboard, but it was Ross Steelman who was No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List by year's end. The lengthy right-hander grabbed two wins this season, six top-five finishes and will be leading a crop of 16 rookies (out of the 20 KFT grads) onto the PGA Tour in 2027.

There is a lot to like about Steelman's game (mainly his driver, both long and straight), but his demeanor and the way he carries himself are impressive. The 25-year-old is ranked No. 75 in the Official World Golf Rankings ahead of names like Max Homa and Jason Day, who saw one of his records fall thanks to Blades Brown.

Brown became the youngest player to graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour at 19 years, four months and 20 days, clipping Day's mark by about seven months. Other young names to highlight include Tommy Morrison, who earned his membership 131 days after his final college round at Texas, and the fast-paced Dylan Menate.

Check out all of the Korn Ferry Tour graduates.

Access granted

It is hard to say Hitt had the biggest win of the weekend when major championship berths were on the line at the Spanish Open. Madrid native Eugenio Chacarra tried his damndest to run down his national open with some injured toes, but in the end, he was outpaced by Grant Forrest of Scotland.

The Scot entered the week No. 118 on the DP World Tour and No. 296 in the OWGR, but none of that matters now as the win comes with not only a trophy and job security but invitations to Augusta National and the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2027.

I've loved this move to elevate national opens even more with exemptions into major championships and Forrest's win is indicative of the added importance and what makes golf the best — the ability to change your life and career trajectory with one week of excellence.

Land of the rising sun star

Elsewhere in Japan, a man who was excited to punch his ticket into the Masters via his last victory at the Wyndham Championship won again. That is Michael Brennan, of course. The big-hitting righty continues to impress and continues to make me look smart for wanting him to be on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Enough about me, though.

Brennan picked up his third career victory in his 33rd career PGA Tour start. Brennan is the fourth-fastest player to reach three PGA Tour wins since 1970, behind only Tiger Woods (23 starts), Collin Morikawa (29) and Jerry Pate (32), according to Rick Gehman. He is now the youngest winner of the Baycurrent Classic and the youngest player inside the top 20 of the OWGR at 24 years old.

Brennan won thanks to a final-round 68 that was just enough to hold off Keith Mitchell and Jacob Bridgeman by a single stroke. All three of his wins have come via leading at the 54-hole mark, as he is now a perfect 3 of 3 converting leads after three rounds into victories. He did so this time by hitting 55 of 60 fairways, including 15 of 15 in both the second and final rounds.

Europe closes its borders

The DP World Tour will not grant membership to any player who participates in LIV Golf next year, according to BBC Sport. The immediate impact is apparent, given it is a Ryder Cup year, as those who wish to play for Europe in the biennial event against the Americans must be members of the DP World Tour.

And you know what? Good for the DP World Tour.

Whatever LIV Golf 2.0 becomes, one thing is for certain: It won't suddenly become meaningful.

Those who took the money grab, played exhibition golf for the last few years and ushered in an early retirement should have zero complaints about this move by the DP World Tour, given they have taken from that league over the same timeframe.

It is about time for the DP World Tour to stand up for itself in a real way. The case could be made that the league could strike down in an even more punitive fashion, but this line in the sand will suffice and prompt those contemplating their next career moves to determine whether they want to play real golf or continue down the path of irrelevance.