Phil Mickelson almost missed tee time at BMW Championship after hotel is struck by lightning and evacuated

Phil Mickelson should have be getting ready to head to the BMW Championship for tee time, but instead was worried he would be late due to unforeseen circumstances.

He announced on Twitter that his hotel in Illinois was stuck by lightning and caught fire, forcing the guests at the hotel, including Mickelson, to evacuate.

How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor,we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

The 49-year-old said due to the evacuation he did not have his clubs or an clothes for the final day of the tournament, and could have end up missing his tee time. He joked about the situation saying the hotel was the "only thing of mine on fire this week", referring to his play.

He updated fans and complimented the work of the EMTs who arrived on the scene saying that he would indeed make it on time. Luck was on his side and he once again joked around saying his "clubs acted as a fire retardant."

EMT’s were awesome! I’m going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me🤗 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

Mickelson wound up arriving to the course with just about 40 minutes to spare, and reportedly put on his shoes and socks in the parking lot -- as so many of us have done when arriving a little late to a tee time -- before teeing off on No. 10 to open his final round. He started the day tied for 50th, 17 shots off the pace. Justin Thomas entered the final round atop the leaderboard at -21.