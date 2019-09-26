Phil Mickelson busts out the Steph Curry shimmy dance at the 2019 Safeway Open

Phil Mickelson and Steph Curry teamed up for the pro-am portion of the 2019 Safeway Open, and after a few weeks of Twitter banter, Lefty took his show on the course.

Following a birdie at the last as the two went to shake hands, a slimmed-out Mickelson did Curry's famous shimmy in front of Curry, and ... I don't know how to feel about it.

Here's a look.

So there's a lot going on there. I'm not sure any of it is good.

What was good, apparently, was Curry's game. Not that it's a big surprise. Curry has competed in a pro event in the past. He shot a 71 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in 2018 (he followed that up with an 86 in Round 2 ... but still!)

Mickelson was impressed with what he saw.

"You saw him dropping all kinds of bombs off the tee," Mickelson told Golf Channel on Wednesday. "Just hellacious bombs, deep and very accurate, certainly straighter than what I have. So he was in the fairway most of the day and played exceptional. That's why he's such a good golfer and can compete at a very high level."

"He's got the two things you can't teach -- speed and touch," Mickelson added to Golf.com. "He's just a rare talent. We simply don't see many professional athletes come from other sports and play golf as well as he does. That's something special that you don't mess with. I wouldn't have him change a thing."

Curry said he was in "awe" of Lefty's game.

Before the two touched off a fun day in Napa, Curry and Mickelson contended in a shooting competition on the 17th hole. Curry -- of course -- ended that the way he ends all shooting competitions, at the bottom of another net. Mickelson would end their day 20 minutes later like he ends most days, at the bottom of another cup (followed by the shimmy, which I suspect is not how he ends most days).

Wouldn’t be a golf event without Steph getting buckets 😂 pic.twitter.com/dy461DlvaC — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) September 25, 2019

Regardless, this is the two-man golf partnership that I didn't know I needed but now want to happen in all charity pro-ams (or PGA Tour pro-ams) from now moving forward. The shimmy from Lefty can die, but let this duo live.