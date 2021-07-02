Phil Mickelson made his first career appearance at the third annual Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit. It also might've been his last. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the 51-year-old said he can't imagine making an attempt to return to the event after The Detroit News resurfaced a decades-old story in which he was once allegedly swindled by a bookie in Michigan, costing him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"To play here was hard; I wouldn't normally do it. I usually take a couple weeks off after the U.S. Open," Mickelson said. "But I really liked what Rocket Mortgage has tried to do with this community. And I felt like, as a PGA Champion, I would be able to bring some value and maybe help the tournament out. And I feel that [The Detroit News] made an article this week that was very opportunistic and selfish and irresponsible. When you have a divisive voice like that, you can't bring people together."

Mickelson perceived the newspaper article as an unnecessary personal attack, saying on Twitter in response to criticism that it was "more a smear attempt." The story reported on obtained federal court records from a jury trial that took place in 2007.

"It was so much effort for me to be here," Mickelson added. "To have that type of unnecessary attack -- it's not like I care, I mean it happened 20-something years ago. But it's just the lack of appreciation. Yeah, I don't see that happening. I don't see me coming back. Not that I don't love the people here and they haven't been great, but not with that type of thing happening."

Mickelson was great on the course Thursday, firing an opening-round 69 to put him T40 on the leaderboard entering Friday. After winning the PGA Championship in May, he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab and finished outside the top 50 at both the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, yet he looks to be rounding back into form with The Match on deck for next week and The Open Championship on July 15.

"I played really well," said Mickelson post-round. He added on Twitter: "My swing feels like Kiawah again after playing so so the last two weeks. Just in time for The Match."