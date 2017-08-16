Phil Mickelson has a chance to approach record for most major appearances
Lefty just reached the century mark, and he'll keep going from there
I started thinking about this during the PGA Championship last week when Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els played their 100th career major championship together. As many have pointed out, that's nearly two years worth of just playing golf majors, which is completely insane.
But it also made me wonder how far they, and specifically Mickelson, can go. The all-time record for majors played is held by Jack Nicklaus, who played in 164 of them. But it's not unreasonable to think Mickelson can reach No. 2 (currently Gary Player with 150). Here is a look at all the golfers who have played in 100 or more.
|Golfer
|Majors
Jack Nicklaus
164
Gary Player
150
Tom Watson
145
Arnold Palmer
142
Raymond Floyd
127
Sam Snead
119
Ben Crenshaw
118
Gene Sarazen
112
Mark O'Meara
109
Tom Kite
109
Bernhard Langer
104
Nick Faldo
100
Phil Mickelson
100
Ernie Els
100
Barring injury, let's look at whether Mickelson can get to 150. He will be invited to the Masters for as long as he's alive so one would presume that's at least 20 more right there (he's 47 right now, and I could see him playing it until he's 70). He'll be invited to The Open Championship and PGA Championship until he's 60.
If he plays in all of those, that's 26 more which gets us to 146. That means Mickelson would only have to qualify for four more U.S. Opens (which he will). If he wins one of those, it's not insane to think he could potentially catch Nicklaus at 164.
Again, all of this is predicated on his health and/or willingness to play in these tournaments. But Mickelson is a lifer. This is what he does. It's a part of who he is. It's also a testament to his career. Lefty has been really good for a really long time, and his reward for that is that he'll likely go down as one of only a handful of men to have ever played in 130, 140, or 150 or more majors in his career.
-
Sang Moon Bae makes return to golf
The South Korean will be back in September
-
PGA Tour reveals fall 2017 schedule
Get ready for eight events in seven weeks
-
Wyndham picks: Who gets in the top 125?
The final event of the year is all about keeping your card for 2018
-
ANGC sues Green Jacket Auctions
Green Jacket Auctions might have to choose some new gear soon
-
Justin Thomas has dinner with Tiger
The newly-crowned PGA Championship king had dinner with one of the best ever on Monday
-
Five drugs found in Tiger's system
Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC were reported found in Big Cat's blood
Add a Comment