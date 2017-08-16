Phil Mickelson has a chance to approach record for most major appearances

I started thinking about this during the PGA Championship last week when Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els played their 100th career major championship together. As many have pointed out, that's nearly two years worth of just playing golf majors, which is completely insane.

But it also made me wonder how far they, and specifically Mickelson, can go. The all-time record for majors played is held by Jack Nicklaus, who played in 164 of them. But it's not unreasonable to think Mickelson can reach No. 2 (currently Gary Player with 150). Here is a look at all the golfers who have played in 100 or more.

Golfer Majors Jack Nicklaus 164 Gary Player 150 Tom Watson 145 Arnold Palmer 142 Raymond Floyd 127 Sam Snead 119 Ben Crenshaw 118 Gene Sarazen 112 Mark O'Meara 109 Tom Kite 109 Bernhard Langer 104 Nick Faldo 100 Phil Mickelson 100 Ernie Els 100

Barring injury, let's look at whether Mickelson can get to 150. He will be invited to the Masters for as long as he's alive so one would presume that's at least 20 more right there (he's 47 right now, and I could see him playing it until he's 70). He'll be invited to The Open Championship and PGA Championship until he's 60.

If he plays in all of those, that's 26 more which gets us to 146. That means Mickelson would only have to qualify for four more U.S. Opens (which he will). If he wins one of those, it's not insane to think he could potentially catch Nicklaus at 164.

Again, all of this is predicated on his health and/or willingness to play in these tournaments. But Mickelson is a lifer. This is what he does. It's a part of who he is. It's also a testament to his career. Lefty has been really good for a really long time, and his reward for that is that he'll likely go down as one of only a handful of men to have ever played in 130, 140, or 150 or more majors in his career.