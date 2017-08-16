Phil Mickelson has a chance to approach record for most major appearances

Lefty just reached the century mark, and he'll keep going from there

I started thinking about this during the PGA Championship last week when Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els played their 100th career major championship together. As many have pointed out, that's nearly two years worth of just playing golf majors, which is completely insane.

But it also made me wonder how far they, and specifically Mickelson, can go. The all-time record for majors played is held by Jack Nicklaus, who played in 164 of them. But it's not unreasonable to think Mickelson can reach No. 2 (currently Gary Player with 150). Here is a look at all the golfers who have played in 100 or more.

GolferMajors

Jack Nicklaus

164

Gary Player

150

Tom Watson

145

Arnold Palmer

142

Raymond Floyd

127

Sam Snead

119

Ben Crenshaw

118

Gene Sarazen

112

Mark O'Meara

109

Tom Kite

109

Bernhard Langer

104

Nick Faldo

100

Phil Mickelson

100

Ernie Els

100

Barring injury, let's look at whether Mickelson can get to 150. He will be invited to the Masters for as long as he's alive so one would presume that's at least 20 more right there (he's 47 right now, and I could see him playing it until he's 70). He'll be invited to The Open Championship and PGA Championship until he's 60. 

If he plays in all of those, that's 26 more which gets us to 146. That means Mickelson would only have to qualify for four more U.S. Opens (which he will). If he wins one of those, it's not insane to think he could potentially catch Nicklaus at 164.

Again, all of this is predicated on his health and/or willingness to play in these tournaments. But Mickelson is a lifer. This is what he does. It's a part of who he is. It's also a testament to his career. Lefty has been really good for a really long time, and his reward for that is that he'll likely go down as one of only a handful of men to have ever played in 130, 140, or 150 or more majors in his career.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

