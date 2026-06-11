Phil Mickelson loses club membership amid alleged 'non-consensual, inappropriate' contact with employee

Phil Mickelson's longtime membership with The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, has ended amid an alleged incident with a female employee, according to Golf Digest. Mickelson reportedly made "non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact" with a clubhouse staff member who rejected his advances and reported the matter to her supervisors.

Mickelson, who had gone out to play his round, was confronted about the incident on the golf course and told to leave the premises.

Tom Clare, Mickelson's attorney, tells Golf Digest there is "objective video evidence" refuting the allegations; however, he did not provide the video when requested. The club later confirmed there is no video of the incident.

The Farms confirmed in a statement that an incident had occurred at the club, but it did not provide the names of the specific parties involved.

"The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct," the club told Golf Digest. "All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

"The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding."

A display in The Farms clubhouse featuring Mickelson's many accomplishments has been removed since his departure from the club he long called home, per Golf Digest.

Mickelson has spent much of 2026 away from the golf course, citing an ongoing family health matter for his extended absence, which began in February.

"Any misunderstanding has been cleared up," Mickelson's attorneys said in a statement shared with Golf Digest. "Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf."

The six-time major champion skipped the Masters and PGA Championship, and he did not try to qualify for next week's U.S. Open. Mickelson is still in the field for the 2026 Open Championship as a past champion, but his status for Royal Birkdale in July remains uncertain.

Mickelson has only appeared in one LIV Golf event this season, finishing T48 at LIV Golf South Africa in mid-March.