Phil Mickelson misses PGA Championship cut for the first time in 22 years
Lefty's 36 holes at Quail Hollow were a couple rounds he would like to forget in his storied career
If his 8 over 79 on Thursday was not enough to cement that Phil Mickelson would not be in contention at the 2017 PGA Championship, his 3 over 74 on Friday solidified it. Though the cut has not officially been announced at Quail Hollow, Mickelson will miss it after shooting +11 over his 36 holes in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week.
It will be Mickelson's second missed cut at the PGA Championship in history and first since 1995, the third year he played the event. He's won the major once (2003) and finished in the top 10 on eight other occasions.
The 2017 major season has been unkind to Mickelson, who finished T22 at the Masters, was unable to play the U.S. Open due to a schedule conflict with his daughter's graduation and also missed the cut at The Open Championship.
It is the second straight year -- and third time in his career -- that he's missed the cut at two majors in a single season. It's the first time since 1993 -- his second year as a professional -- when he did not play a major Saturday three times in a season.
Mickelson went birdie-free on Thurdsay with eight bogeys -- four on each side. He knocked in three birds in the front nine on Friday but added a bogey and double bogey to sit at even entering the turn; Lefty then notched three bogeys on the back nine. The cut line is expected to be +4.
