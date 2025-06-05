In June 1994, Arnold Palmer capped off his illustrious U.S. Open career at Oakmont Country Club. Now, a little over three decades later, another golfing great could follow in Palmer's footsteps.

Phil Mickleson, a six-time major winner, was recently asked about the likelihood that this year's U.S. Open -- which will again be played at Oakmont -- will be his last.

"I haven't thought about it too much," Mickelson told reporters ahead of the LIV Golf event in Virginia this week.. "There's a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven't really thought about it too much."

Mickelson, 54, was granted a five-year exemption into the U.S. Open after winning the 2021 PGA Championship, where he became the oldest major winner in history at age 50. This is the final year of his exemption.

Without an exemption, Mickelson would have to go through the qualifying process if he wanted to play in next year's U.S. Open. The qualifying process is a two-stage system that includes a local 18-hole qualifier and a final 36-hole qualifier.

The USGA could also offer Mickelson a special exemption into the championship. This actually happened in 2021, when Mickelson accepted an invitation to play in what was his 30th U.S. Open.

"I don't know," Mickelson said when asked if he would consider going through the qualification process. "I haven't thought that far [ahead]."

There is another, albeit unlikely, way for Mickelson to receive an automatic invite to next year's U.S. Open. In February, the USGA announced that an automatic spot will be given to the leading player in LIV Golf's final individual standings for the year (if they are not already exempt). Mickelson is currently 15th in the standings.

If this is his final U.S. Open, it will be Mickelson's last chance to join Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Rory McIlroy as the only golfers to achieve the career grand slam. The U.S. Open has been the only major that has eluded Mickelson, who has won three Masters, two PGA Championship titles and one Open Championship. He has finished second at the U.S. Open a record six times, most recently in 2013.

Even without completing the career grand slam, Mickelson's legacy in the game is secure. His six major titles is currently tied for 12th all-time with fellow World Golf Hall of Fame members Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo. Not bad for someone who didn't win his first major until the age of 34.

As far as his future beyond the U.S. Open is concerned, Mickelson said that he hasn't given it too much thought, either. He said that his teammates on the HyFlyers (the LIV team he captains) has given him a boost of energy at this advanced stage of his career.

"As far as my playing schedule, I don't know the answer to that," he said. "I think that my desire and energy and excitement to play, a lot of it has to do with the fact that I'm on this team and get to spend time with these guys.

"I don't have a great answer for you. I'm also going to be 55 in a couple weeks, so I want to be realistic there, too. I want this team to succeed. I don't want to hold it back. If I'm not an asset, if I'm not helping, if I'm holding it back, then it's time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win and succeed. This year I've played better."