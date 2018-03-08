Phil Mickelson 'wouldn't be surprised' if Tiger Woods won at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as pals, even chums? It sounds insane, but recent comments make it also sound like it might be true. Woods revealed earlier this week that he thought Mickelson's WGC-Mexico Championship victory was "great." On Thursday, Mickelson responded and said he could see Woods winning in his first ever appearance at the Valspar Championship.

"We've gotten pretty close over the last couple years with the team events and his great leadership he's had as a vice captain at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup," said Mickelson on the Dan Patrick Show. "We've had a really good relationship the last few years, and we've been pulling hard for each other because we both know and believe that we have the ability to play and compete against these great players.

"We know how great the players are today, they're phenomenal. But we also know and believe we can play and compete against them. He's always one-upped me in my career, and I wouldn't be surprised if he came out this week and won just to one-up me again."

Can you imagine that? Those two taking down tournaments just a month before the 2018 Masters. That would create some all-time hype for what is already the most-hyped event of the season. Mickelson went on to note that despite the fact that Woods kept him from ever becoming No. 1 in the world, Lefty's career has been longer and better because Woods exists.

"I have an appreciation for the fact that I've played and competed against Tiger all these years," Mickelson added. "I believe I would not have played as well as I have throughout my career had it not been for him. Nor would I have elongated my career to this point and had my body be healthy had it not been for him.

"He's the one who got me started working out back in 2003. Granted, a lot of my fitness is hidden under layers of fat, but I've worked hard to strengthen all the muscles that support my spine, my knees, my shoulders to help elongate my career."