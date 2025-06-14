Phil Mickelson, 54, admitted prior to the 2025 U.S. Open that there was a real chance it would be his final trek around the national championship, ending a 35-year quest for two elusive crowns -- the other a career grand slam -- that he never captured. A runner-up six times, Mickelson's exemption at the USGA-sponsored event has run out following his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship.

The hits have been hard for Lefty, most notably a double bogey on No. 18 at Winged Foot in 2006 when he needed just a par to win. He nevertheless kept trying to climb the mountain, holding the lead on Sunday twice more in 2009 and 2013 only to fall just short of the major he coveted the most.

As he arrived at Oakmont Country Club, it was hard to imagine how the tournament that had long tortured Mickelson could hurt him again. He had no real expectations, even coming off a strong finish in the most recent LIV Golf event in Virginia, likely accepting long ago that he would never complete that career grand slam.

Oakmont still found a way to draw fresh blood, however, as Mickelson battled through the first 14 holes on Friday at even par, 4 over for the tournament. With the projected cut line at 7 over, he simply needed to avoid disaster to reach the weekend and give himself at least two more rounds in his U.S. Open career.

Fitting of his history at this event, Mickelson's chances unraveled just as he appeared to be safe. A double bogey on the par-4 15th dropped him to 6 over, suddenly in danger but still inside the number. He bounced back with a par on the 16th that appeared to stabilize his round before he visited the only hole at Oakmont playing under par, the drivable par-4 17th.

Mickelson's tee shot found the rough on the downslope above the bunker that guards the front of the green, and even with his short game talents, he couldn't avoid chopping his second into the bunker. His third found the green 26 feet above the hole, but a three-putt from there resulted in a double bogey to drop him to 8 over, one outside the cut line.

That meant Mickelson needed a birdie on the 18th, and the golf gods couldn't help but play one last cruel prank on Lefty at a U.S. Open. He piped his drive and hit a beautiful second shot to 14 feet, hole high, setting up the birdie look he needed to make the weekend.

The putt kissed the lip on the low side before sliding by the hole, resulting in a two-putt par to end his tournament, and potentially, his U.S. Open career.

Perhaps Mickelson can play his way into a future U.S. Open. Qualifying is always a route that will be available if he desires, but if this was his final U.S. Open, it ended in fittingly brutal fashion.

Mickelson first qualified for the U.S. Open at 19 years old and stood as a fixture at the event for more than three decades, often serving as a fan favorite. The masses frequently tried their best to will him to that elusive victory that never came. At age 54, despite that career grand slam dream having long faded, the U.S. Open still managed to give him one more kick in the rear on his way out the door.