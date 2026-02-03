The first month of the PGA Tour season has crowned one worthy champion after another as Chris Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose have raised trophies early in the 2026 campaign. Both Gotterup and Scheffler will look for their second wins this week at the rowdy WM Phoenix Open as 123 players travel to Scottsdale, Arizona, to take on the rambunctious locals and an intriguing test that is the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

The tournament marks four years since Scheffler claimed the first of his now 20 victories on the PGA Tour. Back then, he defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff, and now, he arrives as the sure-fire world No. 1 looking to continue a torrid winning stretch that has included seven trophies in his last 13 PGA Tour events dating back to last season.

Scheffler is a creature of habit, of course, one that prides himself on his preparation, so it only makes sense that once he figured out TPC Scottsdale, he figured it out for good. The four-time major champion has two wins, two top 10 finishes and a T25 in his last five starts at this tournament. Coincidentally, the T25 in 2025 marks his last finish outside the top 20.

He is joined in this field by a number of his American counterparts, including Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Gotterup. Like Scheffler, many of these players have found success around these parts throughout their careers.

Koepka makes his second PGA Tour start following his return at the Farmers Insurance Open, which produced positive signs from tee to green but showed work is still needed on the putting surfaces. He has claimed two victories at the WM Phoenix Open, while the likes of Schauffele and Spieth have done everything but win here. Fowler returns as a former tournament champion, too.

On the international side, Hideki Matsuyama and Nick Taylor are among the former champions teeing it up this week. Si Woo Kim may be striking the ball as well as anyone not named Scheffler, while Viktor Hovland makes his 2026 PGA Tour season debut following a stint in the desert on the DP World Tour.

2026 WM Phoenix Open schedule

Dates: Feb. 5-8

Location: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) -- Scottsdale, Arizona

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,261 | Architect: Tom Weiskopf / Jay Morrish

Purse: $9,600,000

2026 WM Phoenix Open field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (23/10)

Xander Schauffele (19-1)

Si Woo Kim (25-1): It has been a ball-striking clinic since August. Kim has now notched 10 straight finishes inside the top 25 with those this season -- Sony Open, American Express, and Farmers Insurance Open -- all being good for top 11 efforts. Over the last six months, he ranks second tee to green, eighth in strokes gained off the tee, second in strokes gained approach and 18th in strokes gained around the green. Only one other player can claim they check in inside the top 20 of each of those metrics, and it's the guy who is running the sport. Kim quietly has three straight top 25s at the WM Phoenix Open as well.

It has been a ball-striking clinic since August. Kim has now notched 10 straight finishes inside the top 25 with those this season -- Sony Open, American Express, and Farmers Insurance Open -- all being good for top 11 efforts. Over the last six months, he ranks second tee to green, eighth in strokes gained off the tee, second in strokes gained approach and 18th in strokes gained around the green. Only one other player can claim they check in inside the top 20 of each of those metrics, and it's the guy who is running the sport. Kim quietly has three straight top 25s at the WM Phoenix Open as well. Hideki Matsuyama (25-1): It has been a real nice start to the season for Matsuyama. Known as a player to do some damage in the early stages of the PGA Tour calendar, the man from Japan will eye his third Phoenix Open title this week. It has been vintage Matsuyama through his eight rounds in 2026 -- the iron play is surging, the chipping and pitching is elite, while his putting has left some to be desired.

It has been a real nice start to the season for Matsuyama. Known as a player to do some damage in the early stages of the PGA Tour calendar, the man from Japan will eye his third Phoenix Open title this week. It has been vintage Matsuyama through his eight rounds in 2026 -- the iron play is surging, the chipping and pitching is elite, while his putting has left some to be desired. Cameron Young (25-1): There wasn't much to see from Young in his season debut last week, but he conjured together a quality result with a T22 finish at Torrey Pines. Putting on poa annua greens is always going to be difficult for an East Coast guy like him, so the move to TPC Scottsdale should bring a more comfortable feeling with the putter in hand. He has blitzed these greens the last two seasons with finishes of T8 and T12 to his name. If the tee-to-green prowess remains, he remains a contender.

There wasn't much to see from Young in his season debut last week, but he conjured together a quality result with a T22 finish at Torrey Pines. Putting on poa annua greens is always going to be difficult for an East Coast guy like him, so the move to TPC Scottsdale should bring a more comfortable feeling with the putter in hand. He has blitzed these greens the last two seasons with finishes of T8 and T12 to his name. If the tee-to-green prowess remains, he remains a contender. Sam Burns (27-1)

Ben Griffin (27-1)

Viktor Hovland (30-1): Hovland returns to TPC Scottsdale for the first time in a few seasons, as he played this event in three of four years from 2020-23 but skipped it the last two. His chipping and pitching have been brutal around these parts, but he showed up with some confidence following a T14 at the Dubai Desert Classic in his lone start of the year. Keep an eye on his driver as he has lost some noticeable speed and accuracy since his FedEx Cup-winning campaign.

Hovland returns to TPC Scottsdale for the first time in a few seasons, as he played this event in three of four years from 2020-23 but skipped it the last two. His chipping and pitching have been brutal around these parts, but he showed up with some confidence following a T14 at the Dubai Desert Classic in his lone start of the year. Keep an eye on his driver as he has lost some noticeable speed and accuracy since his FedEx Cup-winning campaign. Chris Gotterup (30-1): What he is doing off the tee at the moment is downright sexy. Gotterup has carving, shaping and blasting the golf ball off the peg so far in 2026 with a nice blend of distance and accuracy. He followed up his Sony Open win with a T18 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he struggled on the greens. Gotterup has struggled here in two trips with two early exits, but he has never arrived as a player of this caliber.

What he is doing off the tee at the moment is downright sexy. Gotterup has carving, shaping and blasting the golf ball off the peg so far in 2026 with a nice blend of distance and accuracy. He followed up his Sony Open win with a T18 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he struggled on the greens. Gotterup has struggled here in two trips with two early exits, but he has never arrived as a player of this caliber. Maverick McNealy (33-1)

2026 WM Phoenix Open picks



Scottie Scheffler Winner (23/10): Having gone on record that Scheffler threatens double-digits wins this year, there's little choice but to consider this a must-win for Scheffler at his happy hunting grounds, which are bountiful. The world No. 1 has multiple wins at TPC Scottsdale, Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass, Albany GC, Muirfield Village and Bay Hill, and this season, he pushes those two-win venues to three. This is a place that rewards strategy and quality shots, which will only separate Scheffler more.

Xander Schauffele Contender (19-1): Unfortunately, I am also on record in believing Schauffele will return to closer to his 2024 form this season, and he followed that up with his first missed cut since the dot com boom. Now with that behind him, the two-time major champion can shake off the rust and get back into the swing of things at a golf course where he holds six top 20 finishes in six appearances, including three straight top 10s.

J.T. Poston Sleeper (75-1): He finds himself in the mix a lot, which is what you want when going against the likes of Scheffler and company. Poston hit the ball beautifully at the American Express but made nothing on the greens -- an uncharacteristic output from a typically reliable putter. If he flips that around, he has the game to flip this tournament on its head as he has three top-25 finishes in his last five starts at TPC Scottsdale.

Who will win the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.