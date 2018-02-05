Phoenix Open grades: Woodland stuns star-studded leaderboard with 64, playoff win

Gary Woodland shot a 64 on Sunday to take home the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff over Chez Reavie. It was Woodland's first win since 2013 and just his second win at a non-opposite field event ever.

After a 30 on the front nine in Round 4, Woodland scuffled a bit on the back nine before a hammer close to top off a wild week at TPC Scottsdale. Woodland birdied Nos. 15-17 and had a run at one on No. 18, too.

Co-leader.@GaryWoodland picked a good hole to take a share of the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/tKmIKbSsxQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

But then Reavie hit the putt of the tournament, a 21-footer on the 72nd hole of the week to go back to the 18th tee with Woodland for a 73rd hole. Reavie made bogey there, though, and a par was enough for Woodland to take home the trophy at a third consecutive playoff at this event (and fourth consecutive playoff this season on the PGA Tour).

As clutch as it comes! Chez Reavie rolls in the must-make birdie to force a playoff at the #WMPO! pic.twitter.com/dMhR8FqmG2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 4, 2018

Woodland topped a leaderboard on Sunday that included Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. His 64 was the round of the day on Sunday and tied for the round of the week. It was also seven shots better than Rahm, Mickelson, Fowler and DeChambeau combined.

Gary Woodland would be the first player to win the #WMPO at @tpcscottsdale while making a triple or worse. He did that on Friday. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) February 4, 2018

Woodland and his wife lost one of their two twin babies last year, and Woodland was clearly emotional after the win. He kissed his lips and pointed to the sky after his par putt to win dropped.

"He's a miracle and puts this in perspective really good," Woodland told Peter Kostis of CBS Sports as he held his son Jaxson. "It was obviously a long year for us. I'm very happy wanting to be holding him and to be where I'm at right now."

A sweet ending to a maniacal week in the desert. Woodland went out and earned a victory on Sunday, and it couldn't have come at a better time for him and his family. To beat the quality of board he did to grab the win was impressive. To bounce back from a rough last 12 months with his son in his arms following a 64 to take home win No. 3 on the PGA Tour? Well, that was spectacular. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the 2018 Phoenix Open.

Matt Kuchar (T5): You're here for the near ace on No. 16. I'm here for the borderline expletive on No. 17. Kuchar was spraying #TourSauce and forcing folks to apologize for inappropriate language on the back nine on Sunday, which is even more hysterical considering the source. When we talk about who's fun to have in contention on the back nine on a Sunday, Kuchar is one of the more underrated guys on the PGA Tour. And yeah, that near ace on No. 16 was pretty fantastic. Grade: A

That close to an ace on No. 16.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/oq31gUuCoI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

Jordan Spieth (MC): To give you an idea of the margins on the PGA Tour, consider this: Spieth shot 72-70 in the first two days for a 142 total and missed the cut. Kevin Chappel shot 69-72 and finished T30. One shot can change your entire week or season. I have fewer than zero concerns about what this MC means for Spieth, other than how it serves to highlight his poor putting at the moment. He was solid again from tee to green but couldn't find the bottom of the cup. Grade: F

Rickie Fowler (T11): Three-quarters of the way through Sunday's final round, I still believed Fowler was going to win this tournament. Then ... it went sideways in a hurry. Fowler bogeyed three of the last four holes and somehow didn't even finish inside the top 10 at an event that he had a firm grip on through 67 holes. It doesn't mean a ton, but it's also not nothing that Fowler is now just 1 for 6 in converting 54 hole leads. Grade: B+

Lotta factors involved ... but Rickie now 1-for-6 with at least a share of the 54-hole lead on Tour. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) February 4, 2018

Justin Thomas (T16): It's a big Sundays for J.T.s. One will play at halftime the Super Bowl. The other shot a 32 coming home to move into the top 20 at this event. It certainly could have been much better, too. Thomas finished in the top 10 in birdies made this week (he also had an eagle), but a back nine on Saturday that included two bogeys, a double and a triple ultimately undid him. He was fabulous for most of the week, though, and finished top five in the field in strokes gained on approach shots. Grade: B

Phil Mickelson (T5): Lefty came up short (again), but it was a hell of a ride that culminated in this outrageous 30-footer on the 16th hole late in the afternoon on Sunday. I'm not sure what the folks on No. 16 came for (ok, that's a lie), but I do know nobody provides a better show than Mickelson. I have no idea if he'll ever win again -- I've alternated between yes and no for the last five years -- but I do know that he'll be in the conversation for 2018 and beyond. Sometimes, with Mickelson, that's more than enough. Grade: A

Phil Mickelson gets the people fired up on No. 16.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Vw28nnptgd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

Here’s what it sounded like when Lefty landed a long birdie at the loud 16th. pic.twitter.com/H3JkKpFD0t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

Jon Rahm (T11): There was much chatter about Rahm on Sunday, and it wasn't necessarily for reasons that Rahm is going to be excited about. I thought he might make a run at something like 66 for the win on a crowded leaderboard, but instead we got a 72 complemented by a couple of heavy-handed club swipes (to put it kindly!) I don't really mind the angst every once in a while, although I'm not sure I need it on every other hole. He had a great bounce back week following a disastrous round at Torrey Pines to end the Farmers Insurance Open last week and remains the on-course monster we all thought him to be. Grade: B