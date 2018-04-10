Plane crashes at TPC Scottsdale where PGA Tour event is played, killing six
This tragedy happened on Monday evening just after Masters week
Six people were tragically killed in an airplane crash at TPC Scottsdale on Monday evening. The plane took off and crashed shortly after at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, which is right next to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Golf Course where the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open is played.
Here is ABC 15 with more details.
Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff.
It does not appear that the names of the deceased have been released yet, but officials are investigating the crash site on Tuesday morning. Here are a few photos from the scene on Tuesday.
And here is video from Monday evening's crash as it unfolded.
-
RBC Heritage odds, picks, projections
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Honda Classic 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
LOOK: Tony Finau reveals ankle injury
The fact that Finau played on this ankle at Augusta is pretty insane
-
McIlroy comes up empty in best Slam shot
Tournaments don't define careers, but you only get so many shots at Augusta National
-
Of course Reed won the 2018 Masters
We should not have expected anyone else to win this Masters, one of the biggest majors in...
-
Final thoughts from a memorable Masters
Spieth's 64 punctuated another crazy week and is one of many thoughts from the 82nd Master...
-
Looking back at the 2018 Masters' best
While Reed gave us enough highlights on his own, the field had some terrific shots as well