Plane crashes at TPC Scottsdale where PGA Tour event is played, killing six

This tragedy happened on Monday evening just after Masters week

Six people were tragically killed in an airplane crash at TPC Scottsdale on Monday evening. The plane took off and crashed shortly after at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, which is right next to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Golf Course where the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open is played.

Here is ABC 15 with more details.

Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff. 

It does not appear that the names of the deceased have been released yet, but officials are investigating the crash site on Tuesday morning. Here are a few photos from the scene on Tuesday.

And here is video from Monday evening's crash as it unfolded.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

