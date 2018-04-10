Plane crashes at TPC Scottsdale where PGA Tour event is played, killing six

Six people were tragically killed in an airplane crash at TPC Scottsdale on Monday evening. The plane took off and crashed shortly after at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, which is right next to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Golf Course where the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open is played.

Here is ABC 15 with more details.

Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff.

It does not appear that the names of the deceased have been released yet, but officials are investigating the crash site on Tuesday morning. Here are a few photos from the scene on Tuesday.

The @tpcscottsdale Championship Course entrance is blocked by @ScottsdalePD and we've been told the golf course is closed today following a plane crash on the course last night. All 6 people on board died in the crash after taking off from Scottsdale Airpark. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/jUS2rG7yH8 — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) April 10, 2018

#HAPPENINGNOW: Officials on the scene of deadly plane crash on Scottsdale golf course. Six people killed. pic.twitter.com/XebU9SaDDd — Arielle Clay (@ArielleABC3340) April 10, 2018

And here is video from Monday evening's crash as it unfolded.