Players Championship 2018: Jordan Spieth matches Tiger Woods with 65 in Round 3

Nobody noticed it because Tiger Woods birdied eight of his first 12 holes and shot 65, but Jordan Spieth also shot a 7-under 65 to match Woods and climb into the top 10 on the 2018 Players Championship leaderboard at the time he finished.

Spieth teed off about an hour before Woods and did not start as spectacularly. In fact, through six holes he was even par for the day, 1 under for the tournament and did not look like he was about to play the final 12 holes in 7 under. But that's exactly what he did, thanks to birdies at Nos. 7 and 9 and six more on the back including the final three holes.

The denouement for Spieth came at the famous par-3 17th where he nearly holed out for the first ace of this tournament. With the pin tucked in the front left, Spieth pulled one back toward himself and the cup and narrowly missed what would have been the shot of the tournament.

That shot on No. 17 is a good representation of what Spieth did well on Saturday. He struggled with his iron play over the first two days but went from 140th in the field (of 144) in strokes gained on approach shots on Thursday to No. 1 on Saturday.

His score reflects it, too. A 74 in Round 1 left me wondering if he was going to miss his fourth Players Championship weekend in a row, and now here he is contending for a top 10 and possibly the trophy.

"I felt free. I came out feeling good and playing aggressively," Spieth told reporters. "When you are 14 back on a Saturday morning, there's not a whole lot of pressure."

The three-time major winner is now 8 under overall and was seven strokes back of Webb Simpson's 15-under lead at the time he finished, but he at least set himself up to have a chance on Sunday. It's probably a "welp, I have to go shoot 61 and possibly ace the 17th" chance, but it's still a chance.

The 65 for Spieth is his lowest round ever at TPC Sawgrass and just the second time he's cracked 70 since the second round in 2014 when he shot 66 and nearly went on to win the tournament (he shot 68 in Round 2 this year). He's not as likely to win this year on Sunday as he was in 2014 with Simpson galloping, but if we get a repeat of what we saw on Saturday from Spieth (who will likely be paired with Woods), it could be interesting until the very end.