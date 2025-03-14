Rory McIlroy's heckler from Tuesday's practice round at the 2025 Players Championship has apologized. The heckler, which turned out to be University of Texas golfer Luke Potter, has written apologies not only to McIlroy, but also to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, among others.

"Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it," Potter told Golf Channel. "I apologize for it. That's about all that needs to be said. ... It's just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologize."

Video surfaced Tuesday afternoon of McIlroy walking up to a spectator, asking for his phone and walking away with it. McIlroy had just hit his tee shot into the water on the par-4 18th and it was reported that Potter made a reference to the 2011 Masters which the four-time major champion memorably squandered with a final-round 80.

Potter was escorted off the golf course and his phone was later returned.

The Texas Longhorn golf team was in town for the John Hayt Collegiate Invitational at Sawgrass Country Club, which took place earlier in the week. Not only did Potter claim the first individual title of his collegiate career, but the Longhorns secured the team title as well.

When asked about the situation after his first-round 67, McIlroy refused to answer the question. In a follow-up question, McIlroy said he was happy with his opening-round effort.

"No, you can't," McIlroy said. "Because I don't want you to."