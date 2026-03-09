This Players Championship feels particularly monumental. Not just due to the top-level play that will transpire over the course of 72 holes at TPC Sawgrass but because of what will transpire before the tournament even kicks off. All signs point to PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp making a major announcement Wednesday morning as he takes the stand for the first extended address of his tenure.

Unlike those before him, Rolapp will not speak from the media center at TPC Sawgrass. Instead, he will hold court from inside the moat that surrounds PGA Tour headquarters, something many believe is a symbolic move to usher in a new era of the circuit.

As for what Rolapp will announce and its long-term effects, that remains to be seen. Some have pontificated a tiered PGA Tour, while others have suggested moving at least a portion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs to the West Coast. These are fun theories and talking points, but nothing will be known for sure until Rolapp bangs his gavel and gives his official ruling.

Regardless of what Rolapp says, golf will take center stage over the final four days of the week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reining champion Rory McIlroy, red-hot Collin Morikawa and a crop of budding, young talent quietly taking over the PGA Tour will all be on hand in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

All of that and more will be covered as we dive into the biggest storylines of the 2026 Players Championship.

Major push

The Players recently released a video teaser for the tournament that ended with the slogan, "March is going to be major." If you thought that was harmless terminology, you clearly do not understand the golf community.

The effects from that simple scene and six-word sentence have rippled over the month since. Some talent from the PGA Tour's broadcast partners have been on air lobbying that The Players has major championship chops, and players like Russell Henley have agreed. Others, like McIlroy, have expressed trepidation about such a move.

The "major" title has largely been arbitrary throughout the years. For a time, the U.S. Amateur was considered to be at that level. There is the story of Arnold Palmer (more or less) creating the modern grand slam in conjunction with some golf writers. And then there was the Western Open, the third-oldest golf tournament in the world (now the BMW Championship), which once had a stature similar to The Players.

With the PGA Tour recently showing flexibility and willingness to change -- even concocting a pathway for Brooks Koepka to return from LIV Golf -- turning The Players into a major championship would not be that surprising.

There's more than five decades of history invested in the tournament, which is played at the same golf course every year, boasting the best field the PGA Tour has to offer. New leadership is shaking things up, so why not add a major that the PGA Tour owns?

One note of caution for the PGA Tour: The more an entity behind a product screams that it should be perceived one way, the more the public is willing to vociferously move the other way.

Rory's back ...

McIlroy was set to return to The Players as the defending champion before pulling out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational as back spasms sprang up before his third round commenced. The newest career grand slam winner suggested his withdrawal was purely precautionary with expectations that he would arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Tuesday.

However, the concern level escalated on Monday as McIlroy stated he will not arrive on the property until Wednesday as he continues treatment in South Florida. At this point in his career, he understands the cadence of the professional schedule and is expressing caution with the major season yet to kick off.

Rory not playing this week would be unexpected, but it might be best for him to get some rest, regain his health and ensure he is full strength before returning to Augusta National for a green jacket defense. If he does opt out, McIlroy will be giving up a chance to become the second golfer to defend his Players title.

Scheffler … stumbling?

Coming off historic campaigns in 2024 and 2025, Scheffler started his 2026 season in a way he had never before -- with a win. A demo team came into Scheffler's house to repair the ceilings as the world No. 1 charted new heights even for a player who already has a résumé befitting a hall of famer.

Then came a few poor opening rounds that hindered his chances of winning multiple tournaments. He fell short at the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, broke his top 10 streak with a T12 finish at the Genesis Invitational and saw his top 20 streak halted at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Finishing T24 on Sunday, Scheffler posted his worst placement since a T25 at last year's WM Phoenix Open. Mind you, this is still a top 25 finish, just not one anyone is used to seeing from the top player in the game.

So, what is happening?

The Thursday overreactions are indeed overreactions, but it's clear Scheffler is not hitting his irons as well as he had the last handful of years. Remember: This is a player who is the king of being pin high. He is the player who never short-sides himself and never compounds mistakes. He is the player who never mishits a shot. Right now, though? He's doing all of the above.

There are two perspectives to take. (1) Scheffler's iron play is dipping, and the results are following suit. (2) Scheffler's iron play has not been up to his usual standard, but he has built up enough goodwill to suggest he will figure it out, and when he does, the rest of his game (which has carried a heavier load this season) is in a position to emphasize even more his overall quality.

Scheffler's iron play entering The Players

Year SG: Approach 2022 +0.91 2023 +1.31 2024 +1.45 2025 +0.99 2026 +0.31

Morikawa mirroring last year's champion

Golf is funny, man. So, so funny. A month ago, Morikawa was in the absolute dumps about his game as he started the year with two forgettable finishes. Then he turns it around, wins at Pebble Beach, finishes top 10 at Riviera and contends at Bay Hill en route to a top-five result.

It begs the question: Is Morikawa the most confident golfer in the world right now? Insane as it may sound, he would likely answer, "Yes," and Morikawa's belief in himself is all that matters.

Last season, it was McIlroy who won at Pebble Beach, played well at Tiger's and Arnie's events and parlayed that success into a second victory at TPC Sawgrass. This year, could it be Morikawa following a similar path to the golden figure?

A first for The Players?

Jack Nicklaus won three of the first five playings of The Players in 1974, 1976 and 1978 -- on different golf courses -- but no player has accomplished such a feat at TPC Sawgrass alone. The move to the devilish Pete Dye design occurred in 1982, with seven players winning it more than once but none more than twice.

Diving into that history, the majority of multi-time winners needed more than 10 years to claim their second Players title. (Even Tiger Woods!) In the minority, however, are the two active players who both have the chance to become the first golfer to win The Players three times at TPC Sawgrass.

Two-time Players winners at TPC Sawgrass

Player Championships Rory McIlroy 2019, 2025 Scottie Scheffler 2023, 2024 Tiger Woods 2001, 2013 Davis Love III 1992, 2003 Hal Sutton 1983, 2000 Steve Elkington 1991, 1997 Fred Couples 1984, 1995

Young talent continues to bloom

Gone are the days of Morikawa and Scheffler making up the young crop of players on the PGA Tour; a new generation has arrived in 2026. Chris Gotterup can make the claim that he is the only man to enter the winner's circle more than once this season, while fellow 26-year-old Jacob Bridgeman won one of the biggest events of the young season at the Genesis Invitational. And let's not forget Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Akshay Bhatia, who is two years younger at age 24.

Nearly a decade ago, Si Woo Kim became the championship's youngest winner at age 21. While that record is unlikely to be broken this week, several players age 26 and under are likely to make some noise as this group is collectively playing some of the best golf on the PGA Tour at the moment.

Notable young up and comers

Age Player Accomplishments in 2026 21 Aldrich Potgieter 5th place at Genesis Invitational 23 Ryo Hisatsune Three top 10 finishes 24 Akshay Bhatia Win at Arnold Palmer Invitational, 54-hole lead at Pebble Beach, T3 at Phoenix Open 24 Michael Thorbjornsen Two top 20 finishes, including T3 at Phoenix Open 24 Nicolai Højgaard Three top six finishes 26 Pierceson Coody Five top 20 finishes, including 2nd at Farmers Insurance Open 26 Jacob Bridgeman Win at Genesis Invitational, four other top 20 finishes 26 Ludvig Åberg T3 finish at Arnold Palmer Invitational

26 Chris Gotterup Wins at Sony Open, Phoenix Open

Back with the boys

The Players Championship will mark Brooks Koepka's fourth start back on the PGA Tour, but it's his first alongside players such as McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre and a slew of other big names. This is because Koepka is not presently qualified for the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour.

His presence at the event adds to the major "feel" that the PGA Tour is seeking -- he has won five majors, after all -- but it also shows the interesting dynamic in Koepka's calendar. There is a lot of stop-and-go to it right now, and although he does have a nice runway to the Masters (eligible to play in every PGA Tour tournament over the next month), this spring and summer could be tricky to maneuver if he does not play his way into those signature events.