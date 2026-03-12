2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1

The PGA Tour's best have gathered to compete in its flagship event, a strong field contending for a massive purse at the most significant event of the young 2026 season. The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will neither be short of fireworks nor storylines.

Rory McIlroy aims to defend his 2025 victory and pick up a third Players title, but he enters with an ailing back that forced him to withdraw from last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. His lingering back issues prevented him from practicing until a late Wednesday arrival. Scottie Scheffler is also seeking a third Players title, though he is in the midst of what is fairly considered a rough patch for the World No. 1. With his iron play not particularly sharp, Scheffler will undoubtedly be tested against Pete Dye's ultimate test of precision and accuracy.

Beyond the top two in the world, the 2026 season has been defined by rising stars and resurgent veterans trying to close the gap on the top two golfers in the world. From Collin Morikawa to Akshay Bhatia, plenty will be aiming to prove themselves while competing for that $4.5 million winner's check. Check out Round 1 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.