Skip to Main Content
GOLF
  • GOLF
  • NCAAB
  • NBA
  • NHL
  • NCAAW
  • UEL
Full Leaderboard
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the opening round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

By
1 min read

The PGA Tour's best have gathered to compete in its flagship event, a strong field contending for a massive purse at the most significant event of the young 2026 season. The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will neither be short of fireworks nor storylines.

Rory McIlroy aims to defend his 2025 victory and pick up a third Players title, but he enters with an ailing back that forced him to withdraw from last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. His lingering back issues prevented him from practicing until a late Wednesday arrival. Scottie Scheffler is also seeking a third Players title, though he is in the midst of what is fairly considered a rough patch for the World No. 1. With his iron play not particularly sharp, Scheffler will undoubtedly be tested against Pete Dye's ultimate test of precision and accuracy.

Beyond the top two in the world, the 2026 season has been defined by rising stars and resurgent veterans trying to close the gap on the top two golfers in the world. From Collin Morikawa to Akshay Bhatia, plenty will be aiming to prove themselves while competing for that $4.5 million winner's check. Check out Round 1 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.

Updating Live
(30)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from the Players Championship due to injury

One of the hottest golfers in the world, Collin Morikawa, has withdrawn from the Players Championship after playing just one hole. The two-time major champion injured his back during a practice swing on the second tee and was forced to exit the tournament after a trip to the side with a physio proved fruitless. Morikawa entered the tournament following a win at Pebble Beach and back-to-back top 10s at Riviera and Bay Hill.

Read more about Morikawa's WD here: 

Collin Morikawa withdraws from 2026 Players Championship after injuring his back on a practice swing
Robby Kalland
Collin Morikawa withdraws from 2026 Players Championship after injuring his back on a practice swing
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 4:15 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 12:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Play suspended at 12:09 p.m. due to weather — play will resume at 12:30 p.m.

Umbrellas are popping up and bag covers are coming out at Sawgrass as the front edge of the storm has arrived. The wind is blowing hard and the rain is coming down in sheets, prompting a stoppage of play. The PGA Tour announced that play has been suspended at 12:09 p.m. with players being held in position meaning the hope is this portion of the cell will blow over quickly.

That ended up being the case, as the storm blew through Ponte Vedra Beach and the grounds crew quickly went out to blow debris off of the greens. Players are back on the course with play set to restart shortly. The afternoon tee times will be delayed 30 minutes. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

What to know about the 'Island Green' at TPC Sawgrass

There aren't many courses in the world where a 137-yard par 3 is the hole every player will be thinking about and dreading all week, but that's the case with the iconic "Island Green" on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. 

Depending on the wind and pin position, players will be pulling wedges or a 9-iron on the 17th all week for the four (they hope) most nerve-racking short iron shots they will hit all season. There is nothing quite like the drama of the 17th hole, which truly begins with the players walking down the 16th, where it's impossible not to glance across the water at the scene that awaits at the Island Green. 

TPC Sawgrass 17th hole: What you need to know about iconic 'Island Green' at 2026 Players Championship
Robby Kalland
TPC Sawgrass 17th hole: What you need to know about iconic 'Island Green' at 2026 Players Championship
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 3:55 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 11:55 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 3:41 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 11:41 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 3:26 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 11:26 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tommy Fleetwood goes eagle-birdie-birdie on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 to tie the lead

The iconic closing stretch at TPC Sawgrass can make or break a Players Championship week. On Thursday, Tommy Fleetwood got off to a flying start around the 16th, 17th and 18th -- closing out what was his first nine of the first round -- as he made an eagle on the par-5 16th and then made birdie on the island green. 

He added another birdie on the difficult 18th -- the most impressive of the three -- to turn a ho-hum first nine into a scorcher and leap into a share of the lead at 4 under with Maverick McNealy. 

Fleetwood hasn't been in real contention yet this year on the PGA Tour in his first three starts, but he is putting himself in position early in the first round to be a factor all week after making light work out of three of the most notable holes at TPC Sawgrass. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 3:08 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 11:08 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rory McIlroy is a game-time decision: Will he play?

Rory McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday due to muscle spasms in his back. While he initially planned to appear in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Tuesday to begin his title defense at The Players Championship, ongoing pain delayed his arrival to TPC Sawgrass until Wednesday, putting his status for the tournament in question. 

After saying on Monday that his back was being "more stubborn than we thought," McIlroy arrived on Wednesday and spent time on the practice range, the first time he hit any balls since withdrawing at Bay Hill. After swinging only irons in his range session, McIlroy got some more treatment before providing an update on his status.

Rory McIlroy injury update: 'Game-time decision' for The Players as back spasms are improving
Robby Kalland
Rory McIlroy injury update: 'Game-time decision' for The Players as back spasms are improving
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 2:56 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 10:56 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 2:45 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 10:45 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Max Greyserman makes the turn at -5, tied at the top with Tony Finau

The two names on top of the leaderboard early on Thursday at The Players come as a bit of a surprise, as Max Greyserman and Tony Finau pace the field at 5 under in the early going. Greyserman started on the front and has made the turn to the back -- where the first three holes have been very gettable -- after a 31 on the front side that sets the early mark to beat for nine holes. 

Finau, meanwhile, is trying to hold on through the challenging 17th and 18th holes after starting his day on the back nine. With the wind picking up and storms in the forecast, those two running out to a fast start could put themselves in a really good spot if they can hold on and post something in the mid-60s amid challenging conditions. As of now there are 17 players under par at The Players, but just five of those players are better than 1 under. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 2:37 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 10:37 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect at TPC Sawgrass

The warning signs are up early in the proceedings at the Players Championship. The official PGA Tour weather report noted possible storms from 1 to 5 pm, but there is a chance those storm clouds roll into the area even sooner. The wind is freshening more than expected as well.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 2:09 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 10:09 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Thomas off to a red-hot start after brutal week at the API

Justin Thomas' first tournament back on the PGA Tour after back surgery was a disaster, as he went 79-79 to finish last at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. That showed he had a lot of work to do coming into The Players if he wanted to have any hopes of contending, and it appears he spent the last five days successfully fixing those issues. 

Thomas is off to a flying start at TPC Sawgrass, making three birdies in his first three holes (starting on the back nine) to leap into the top-5 early on Thursday. If nothing else, Thomas is proving that last week's struggles were an aberration and not a trend as he gets himself back into competitive shape. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 1:52 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 9:52 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 1:38 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 9:38 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Collin Morikawa speaks on his back injury and WD from Players Championship

"I felt fine in warm-up. Like nothing's been any signs of back problems," Morikawa said. "And teed it up on 11, and took one practice swing, and I just knew it was gone. Like I just had the feeling before when it's happened. And I just, I can't swing through it. Trust me, I would play if I could. It's just the worst thing in the world.

"I've had this stuff before, and been healthy all throughout the year, been moving weight and pushing, going fast. I don't know, like, before I even took my practice swing, it's like you had, like a weird, like deja vu thing. I took the practice swing and immediately knew, like, I just couldn't get through impact. So at that point called over my trainer, and talked about it with my caddie Mark, and it just sucks. I don't know how to put it in words."

 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 1:18 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 9:18 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 1:13 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 9:13 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 1:00 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 9:00 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 12:14 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 8:14 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 12:09 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 8:09 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 12, 2026, 11:40 AM
Mar. 12, 2026, 7:40 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

2026 Players Championship picks, expert predictions

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The most significant event of the young PGA Tour season takes center stage this week as a field of 123 golfers descends upon TPC Sawgrass for the 2026 Players Championship. While the last couple of seasons have seen Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy leave no doubt at the PGA Tour's flagship event, this year is poised to be a bit different.

The world No. 1 has not been the world beater he has positioned himself as over the last few events; Scheffler's first-round woes have given way to concerns about ball striking. He was seen testing numerous new driver heads on the range at TPC Sawgrass while searching for an answer, eyeing his third Players title in the last four years.

2026 Players Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win in betting field at TPC Sawgrass
Patrick McDonald
2026 Players Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win in betting field at TPC Sawgrass
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nine golfers who can win The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Despite all the conjecture over the last month, The Players Championship is not a designated "major," even if its winners have certainly looked the part of major champions. Since moving the tournament from May to March, a who's who of champions have stepped into the winner's circle and raised the golden trophy awarded to the champion of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

The last six winners have each ranked inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings. They were also ranked inside the top eight in Data Golf's rankings; half were positioned inside the top three at the time of their victories. 

2026 Players Championship predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win at TPC Sawgrass
Patrick McDonald
2026 Players Championship predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win at TPC Sawgrass
 
Pinned
Link copied

2026 Players Championship tee times

Among the headliners is Brooks Koepka, who makes his return to TPC Sawgrass in his first season back with the PGA Tour. He is paired with Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Akshay Bhatia and fan favorite Tony Finau in Round 1. The trio kicks off a run of sound groupings beginning at 8:28 a.m. ET off the 10th tee.

Following that threesome is Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg and Si Woo Kim at 8:40 a.m with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler getting his Players Championship underway at 8:52 a.m. alongside Tommy Fleetwood and prior Players champion Justin Thomas.

2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups for Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass
Patrick McDonald
2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups for Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass
 
Pinned
Link copied

2026 Players Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler (4-1) and Rory McIlroy (13-1) remain the clear favorites. Below them are 13 players at 40-1 or better. That includes multiple-time major winners returning to form in 2026 like Collin Morikawa (19-1) and Xander Schauffele (25-1), as well as emerging stars looking to cement their place among the game's elite like Ludvig Åberg (25-1) and last week's winner, Akshay Bhatia (35-1).

2026 Players Championship odds: Collin Morikawa joins Scottie Scheffler among favorites in crowded field
Robby Kalland
2026 Players Championship odds: Collin Morikawa joins Scottie Scheffler among favorites in crowded field
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Rory McIlroy: Game-Time Decision For The Players Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Weather Could Be An Issue For Afternoon Groups At The Players Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Forget The 17th Hole, Beware Of The 12th Hole At The Players Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Rory McIlroy's Status For The Players Championship In Question

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Why TPC Sawgrass Is Getting The "Major Feel" With Course Setup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Panic Or Patience With The State Of Scottie Scheffler's Game?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:04

    Final Round Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    American Cruise Lines Perfect Putt: Akshay Bhatia

  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Round 3 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    4:14

    Round 2 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Why Bay Hill Can Provide Relief For Scottie Scheffler

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Expectations For Justin Thomas In Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Why Ball Striking Is Key In Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    What Ultimately Decides Who Wins The Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 7 Jake Knapp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 8 Hideki Matsuyama

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Scottie Scheffler Looking For 3rd Win In Past Five Years At Bay Hill

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Chalky Under The Radar Pick: Matt Fitzpatrick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Rory McIlroy Looking For 2nd Win At Bay Hill

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    AJ Dybantsa's 27 points power BYU to Big 12 quarterfinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    CBB Wednesday Recap: Which Team Is Tournament Worthy?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NCAAM SEC Tournament Highlights: Ole Miss vs Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Highlights: Rockets at Nuggets (3/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    What's next for Bobby Hurley after Arizona State firing?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    'Steelers are screwed' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't come back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Vikings Remain Top Candidate For Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Raiders Spend $280M+ In Free Agency, Get Maxx Crosby Back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Patriots Remain In The Hunt For WR A.J. Brown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Comparing Bam Adebayo's 83 Points To Kobe's Historic 81 Points Over The Raptors

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Did Baltimore Handle The Maxx Crosby Situation Properly?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Best Bet To Win The 2026 Players Championship

See All PGA Videos