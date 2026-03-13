2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2

Round 2 tee times, pairings
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The opening round of the 2026 Players Championship was nearly completed as only a handful of players remained on the course amid a day filled with rain, wind changes and temperature fluctuations. With Mother Nature exiting stage left for Round 2, players should be able to zip through their 18 holes with some eyeing contention and others the 36-hole cutline.
One man who will be hoping to maintain his place on the leaderboard is Sahith Theegala, who was the last of those tied for the lead at 5 under to complete his round. Theegala will experience a quick turnaround alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth as the trio tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET on the back nine.