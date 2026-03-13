Skip to Main Content
GOLF
  • GOLF
  • NCAAB
  • NBA
  • NHL
  • NCAAW
  • UEL
Full Leaderboard
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

By
1 min read
justin-thomas-17th-tee-players-g.jpg
Getty Images

The second round of the 2026 Players Championship will see those atop the leaderboard, who took advantage of softer conditions on Thursday afternoon, try to press their luck while trying to put distance between themselves and the rest of the field. Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Austin Smotherman and Lee Hodges experience the quick turnaround into Round 2, while Maverick McNealy will wait and see where he stands among the pack when he tees off later in the day.

Rory McIlroy is among those in the morning wave. The world No. 2 opened his defense effort with a 2-over 74, noting that he felt uncomfortable over chip and pitch shots in particular as he made his return from back spasms that forced him out of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. While McIlroy contends with the cut line, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler -- two strokes better than McIlroy through the first 18 holes -- is contending with his recent penchant for missing right.

Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler are all within a handful of the leaders, setting up an exciting second round at the famed Pete Dye design. Check out Round 2 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Round 2 tee times, pairings

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The opening round of the 2026 Players Championship was nearly completed as only a handful of players remained on the course amid a day filled with rain, wind changes and temperature fluctuations. With Mother Nature exiting stage left for Round 2, players should be able to zip through their 18 holes with some eyeing contention and others the 36-hole cutline.

One man who will be hoping to maintain his place on the leaderboard is Sahith Theegala, who was the last of those tied for the lead at 5 under to complete his round. Theegala will experience a quick turnaround alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth as the trio tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET on the back nine.

2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups for Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass
Patrick McDonald
2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups for Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass
 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Thomas' success at Sawgrass leads Round 1 takeaways

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- At a place like TPC Sawgrass, instincts can be a player's best friend or worst enemy. The little voice inside one's head telling him to push the envelope or play it by the numbers can mess with intentions, leading to second-guessing.

It's why those who arrive on site without a full level of commitment might as well commit to a Friday flight out of the Jacksonville area. It's why there were five rounds of 80 or higher Thursday on The Players Championship leaderboard, and it's why Keegan Bradley penciled a nine onto his scorecard.

Players Championship 2026: Justin Thomas unlocking game at TPC Sawgrass leads Round 1 takeaways
Patrick McDonald
Players Championship 2026: Justin Thomas unlocking game at TPC Sawgrass leads Round 1 takeaways
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:53

    Round 1 Highlights: THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    5 Players Tied for Lead at THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Rory McIlroy Cards 2-Over 74 Amidst Back Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Scottie Scheffler's Opening Round Struggles Continue at THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Breaking News: Collin Morikawa (Back) Withdraws From Players Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Rory McIlroy: Game-Time Decision For The Players Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Forget The 17th Hole, Beware Of The 12th Hole At The Players Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Rory McIlroy's Status For The Players Championship In Question

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Why TPC Sawgrass Is Getting The "Major Feel" With Course Setup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Panic Or Patience With The State Of Scottie Scheffler's Game?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:04

    Final Round Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    American Cruise Lines Perfect Putt: Akshay Bhatia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Why Bay Hill Can Provide Relief For Scottie Scheffler

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Expectations For Justin Thomas In Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Why Ball Striking Is Key In Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    What Ultimately Decides Who Wins The Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 7 Jake Knapp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 8 Hideki Matsuyama

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Scottie Scheffler Looking For 3rd Win In Past Five Years At Bay Hill

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    CLOSE CALL! No. 1 Duke narrowly avoids upset in ACC Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Michigan The Favorite To Win National Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NCAAM Big East Tournament Highlights: Providence vs St. John's

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NCAAM SEC Tournament Highlights: Kentucky vs Missouri

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    NCAAM Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal Highlights: Iowa St vs Texas Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    How Arizona Captures 1st National Title Since 1997

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    How Houston Gets Back To Title Game, Gets Over The Top In 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    AJ Dybantsa's 27 points power BYU to Big 12 quarterfinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NCAAM SEC Tournament Highlights: Ole Miss vs Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Highlights: Rockets at Nuggets (3/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    What's next for Bobby Hurley after Arizona State firing?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    'Steelers are screwed' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't come back

See All PGA Videos