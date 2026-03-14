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2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Moving Day of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

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Moving Day has arrived at The Players Championship, and as expected, the leaderboard is absolutely stacked. Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele went low to take the top two spots, though there are 15 golfers within striking distance of the 36-hole leader with as many to play.

Among those inside the top 10 on the leaderboard are Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Russell Henley, who entered TPC Sawgrass as one of the betting favorites. Nowhere near contention are the top two players in the world, though, as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are tied at T51, 13 shots back of Åberg. It is the furthest Scheffler has sat from a leader after 36 holes since the 2023 Open Champions, and that includes tournaments in which he missed the cut.

There's a feeling that anything can happen Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and you are not going to want to miss it. Check out Round 3 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.

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Fans trickling onto property after delayed entry

The PGA Tour announced Saturday morning that fans were not to be admitted into the tournament until 9 a.m. due to a fatal shooting in the area. The tee times have remained on time with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy set to tee off at 9:25 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.

 
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What you need to know about the 17th hole

There aren't many courses in the world where a 137-yard par 3 is the hole every player will be thinking about and dreading all week, but that's the case with the iconic "Island Green" on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. 

Depending on the wind and pin position, players will be pulling wedges or a 9-iron on the 17th all week for the four (they hope) most nerve-racking short iron shots they will hit all season. There is nothing quite like the drama of the 17th hole, which truly begins with the players walking down the 16th, where it's impossible not to glance across the water at the scene that awaits at the Island Green. 

TPC Sawgrass 17th hole: What you need to know about iconic 'Island Green' at 2026 Players Championship
Robby Kalland
TPC Sawgrass 17th hole: What you need to know about iconic 'Island Green' at 2026 Players Championship
 
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Where to watch The Players: TV schedule, coverage guide

The PGA Tour's best are onto Moving Day in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the 2026 Players Championship, the most significant event ahead of major championship competition. The Tour's flagship event always seems to deliver drama thanks to the unique test of TPC Sawgrass, and The Players has produced a tremendous list of recent winners, including the top two players in the world currently. 

Rory McIlroy entered as the defending champion, having added a second Players title to his résumé last year; however, after dealing with back spasms, McIlroy is doing his best to fight through a loaded field. Even less lucky than McIlroy was Collin Morikawa, who injured his back while taking a practice swing on the second hole he played Thursday. Morikawa immediately left the course and withdrew from The Players.

2026 Players Championship TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass
Robby Kalland
2026 Players Championship TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass
 
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Round 3 tee times, pairings at TPC Sawgrass

After a rain-soaked Thursday, players were treated to ideal scoring conditions in the second round of the 2026 Players Championship and some of the biggest stars in the game took advantage. 

Ludvig Åberg nearly matched the course record with a 9-under 63 to climb into the solo lead at 12 under, with Xander Schauffele shooting a 65 to stay on his heels at 10 under. Other big names like Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley and Matt Fitzpatrick lurk in the top 10, and we are set for a thrilling weekend at TPC Sawgrass as they battle it out for one of the most coveted trophies of the season. 

2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups for Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass
Robby Kalland
2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups for Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass
 
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@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 14, 2026, 12:00 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 8:00 am EDT
 
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Purse, prize money breakdown for The Players

The PGA Tour's flagship event has arrived with 123 players originally set to compete at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, over 72 holes at the 2026 Players Championship. Hoping to take home one of the biggest titles in golf, the best players in the world will also be competing for one of the game's grandest prizes.

The Players Championship purse is $25 million, the richest of any event outside of the year-end Tour Championship, and the winner will pocket $4.5 million. Overall, The Players will pay out $5 million more than the PGA Tour's signature events and $3.5 million more than the largest major championship purse (U.S. Open), offering golfers an opportunity to earn life- and career-changing money. 

2026 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payout for golfers, winner's share from $25 million pool
Robby Kalland
2026 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payout for golfers, winner's share from $25 million pool
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