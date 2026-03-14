2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Moving Day has arrived at The Players Championship, and as expected, the leaderboard is absolutely stacked. Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele went low to take the top two spots, though there are 15 golfers within striking distance of the 36-hole leader with as many to play.

Among those inside the top 10 on the leaderboard are Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Russell Henley, who entered TPC Sawgrass as one of the betting favorites. Nowhere near contention are the top two players in the world, though, as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are tied at T51, 13 shots back of Åberg. It is the furthest Scheffler has sat from a leader after 36 holes since the 2023 Open Champions, and that includes tournaments in which he missed the cut.

There's a feeling that anything can happen Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and you are not going to want to miss it. Check out Round 3 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.