2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4

A thrilling start to the PGA Tour season continues into Sunday at the 2026 Players Championship as the largest prize of the year will be awarded to whoever summits the mountain of TPC Sawgrass and raises the gold trophy after 72 holes. Ludvig Åberg enters the final round in pole position, three shots clear of the field, aiming for the most significant victory of his career.

Åberg will not have the luxury of coasting to the winner's circle, however, as there are a handful of legitimate challengers aiming to chase him down over the final 18 holes. Michael Thorbjornsen is next in line, but Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman and Corey Conners are all within five shots, and the field is strong behind them, too.

There's a feeling that anything can happen Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and you are not going to want to miss it. Check out Round 4 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.