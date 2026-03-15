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2026 Players Championship leaderboard: Live updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

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A thrilling start to the PGA Tour season continues into Sunday at the 2026 Players Championship as the largest prize of the year will be awarded to whoever summits the mountain of TPC Sawgrass and raises the gold trophy after 72 holes. Ludvig Åberg enters the final round in pole position, three shots clear of the field, aiming for the most significant victory of his career.

Åberg will not have the luxury of coasting to the winner's circle, however, as there are a handful of legitimate challengers aiming to chase him down over the final 18 holes. Michael Thorbjornsen is next in line, but Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman and Corey Conners are all within five shots, and the field is strong behind them, too. 

There's a feeling that anything can happen Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and you are not going to want to miss it. Check out Round 4 tee times at The Players, along with a complete Players Championship TV schedule and viewer's guide, and keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Sawgrass.

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Bobby MacIntyre birdies No. 9 to get within three

He has been the best player so far this weekend and he is now within three of Ludvig Aberg. Bobby Mac is 10 under in his last 27 holes and 10 under for the championship. He put four more birdies on his card across his front nine including back-to-back circles on Nos. 8-9.

 
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March 15, 2026, 6:43 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 2:43 pm EDT
 
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Michael Thorbjornsen makes quadruple-bogey 8 on No. 4

Well, the Players Championship debutant just got got on the par-4 4th. Michael Thorbjornsen makes a quadruple bogey 8 on the devilish short hole which marks the highest score on the hole this week. Thorbjornsen missed the fairway left, laid up short of the water and then hit his third into the water. His fifth from the drop zone settled 10 feet above the hole before Thorbjornsen 3 putted from there. He drops to 7 under and six behind Ludvig Aberg who made bogey himself on No. 4. His lead is down to two strokes over Matt Fitzpatrick.

 
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Fitzpatrick goes -3 thru 4 to get into T2

Matt Fitzpatrick appears to be the man who will make the early charge from behind Ludvig Åberg, as he picked up his third birdie in the first four holes on the short 4th to reach 11 under and a share of second. Fitzpatrick appears dialed in tee-to-green to start his final round, but still has plenty of work to do to catch Åberg at 14 under -- who also appears to still be in a great rhythm. 

 
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March 15, 2026, 6:15 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 2:15 pm EDT
 
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March 15, 2026, 6:12 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 2:12 pm EDT
 
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Åberg, Thorbjornsen exchange birdies on No. 2

Those are a couple of nice birdies on No. 2 from the final two players on the golf course. Ludvig Åberg missed the fairway left, chopped a fairway wood up roughly 45 yards short and right of the green and pitches his third to tap-in range. Meanwhile, Thorbjornsen gets on in two and two putts from 70 feet for his birdie. Åberg goes to 14 under as Thorbjornsen keeps pace at 11 under.

 
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March 15, 2026, 6:07 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 2:07 pm EDT
 
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Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young reach 10 under early

A birdie at the first from Cam Young has him back to double digits under par after his disappointing finish on Saturday, as he tries to reel in Ludvig Åberg -- who opened his round with a par to remain at -13. 

In the group ahead of Young, Viktor Hovland's incredible week around the greens continued with a chip-in eagle on No. 2 to also get to 10 under and the tie for second. 

Hovland's historically shaky short game has been his biggest strength this week, as he leads the field with more than 7 strokes gained around the greens at TPC Sawgrass. He and Young will be looking to pile up the birdies and eagles in front of Åberg and continue sending roars back to the leader to try and get him out of the rhythm that's put him well clear of the field through 54 holes. 

 
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The Bridge Man Cometh

Jacob Bridgeman is on a roll early with three birdies in his first four holes to get into T3 at 9 under, four back of Ludvig Åberg. He made an early run up the leaderboard on Saturday before stumbling on the back nine, and he's at it again with a red-hot start to his front side on Sunday. After winning the Genesis, he's feeling extremely confident and is one of the best putters in the world, and we'll see if he can get a few shots closer as he looks for another big week on Tour. 

 
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March 15, 2026, 5:30 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
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March 15, 2026, 5:30 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
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Xander Schauffele gets within four after birdie on No. 2

One of two players inside the top 25 to shoot over par on Saturday, Xander Schauffele is already off to a much better start with a stellar up-and-down on No. 2 to reach 9 under. Schauffele's score may have been high, but I don't think his game was that far off. He hit 11 of 14 fairways making him 25 of 28 in his last two rounds and really only had his wedge play to blame. Now, of course, it was putrid, but if he gets his scoring clubs in good order today, he is not out of this thing.

 
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Chad Ramey aces the 13th for the first of the week

It took four days, but we finally got an ace at the 2026 Players Championship courtesy of Chad Ramey, who used the slope right of the pin on No. 13 to feed his tee shot down the hill and into the cup for a hole-in-one. 

Ramey's ace is the 41st at TPC Sawgrass in The Players and his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. With that ace, he moves up the leaderboard into T23 at 4 under. In an event with a $25 million purse, every spot picked up on the leaderboard comes with a healthy bump for the paycheck, which will offset whatever his bar tab ends up being for that ace and then some. 

 
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju making an early move

Yellamaraju is continuing his stellar weekend at The Players on Sunday, as he's -3 thru 4 and has climbed into a tie for 4th at 8 under, five shots off Ludvig Åberg's lead. Yellamaraju is an incredible story, a completely self-taught golfer, the 24-year-old Canadian earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour last year and has had a solid start to 2026 with five made cuts in six events coming into The Players. Now he's in position for his best career finish at the event with the most points and most prize money available on the Tour schedule, which could be huge for a young player looking to establish a strong foothold on Tour. 

 
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March 15, 2026, 5:05 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 1:05 pm EDT
 
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Russell Henley with the start chasers will hope to imitate

That is a birdie-birdie start for the world No. 6 out of the gates. Russell Henley pushes his second into the par-5 2nd up by the green and sneaks in his 5 footer to get to 8 under for the championship and only five strokes behind Ludvig Aberg (and two behind Michael Thorbjornsen in second). Those who start at 8 under will hope to mimic Henley's hot start to apply some early pressure.

 
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March 15, 2026, 4:42 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 12:42 pm EDT
 
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March 15, 2026, 4:39 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 12:39 pm EDT
 
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Hideki sets the early pace with a Sunday 67

The best score from the morning belongs to Hideki Matsuyama with a 5-under 67, as he made his way around TPC Sawgrass with just one blemish on his card and six birdies. That got Matsuyama back into red figures at 3 under for the tournament, which is currently good for T30. 

Matsuyama's round shows what's out there for those trying to chase down Ludvig Åberg this afternoon, although with a weather system rolling in a little later, we'll have to see how conditions change as the leaders get on the course. 

 
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March 15, 2026, 4:21 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 12:21 pm EDT
 
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Scheffler starts final round with three straight pars

The world No. 1 finds himself just outside the top 25 through his first three holes as he was unable to make birdie on Nos. 2-3 after facing quality looks. Scheffler has not finished outside the top 25 since the 2024 BMW Championship. Early on, however, a round of even par would be gaining on the field as only the par 5s are playing under par on the front nine.

 
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And McIlroy backs up his phenomenal drive on No. 12 with a water ball on No. 13

So, maybe there won't be any positives for McIlroy to take away from this week. After missing his 10-foot eagle putt and settling for a birdie, McIlroy tugged his tee shot on the par-3 13th into the water and walked off with a double bogey 5. He's now back to even on his round and 1 over for the tournament. 

 
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Rory McIlroy bombs one to 10 feet on the 373-yard 12th

The week hasn't gone according to plan for the defending champ, but McIlroy produced one of the shots of the week on Sunday morning with a towering tee shot on the 373-yard par-4 12th that bounded to the back of the green and cozied up to 10 feet from the cup. 

McIlroy never got his game in gear this week coming off the back injury that forced a WD at the API last week, but he's found a little something in the middle of his final round with three birdies in his last six holes and now has a great look at an eagle on the short 12th. While he certainly wanted to contend again and try to go back-to-back, McIlroy will have his title defense at Augusta National circled as when he's trying to really peak this spring. Freeing up the swing on Sunday and gaining some confidence in the back might be something he can take away as a positive from a week he'd otherwise rather forget. 

 
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Winning score probabilities

I found this to be surprising, but Data Golf has -14 as the most likely winning score with a 20% chance. Combined, both -12 and -13 have roughly a 30% chance as well. This would give an opportunity for those at -8 to go out there and post something in the mid 60s. Although, some are already giving this to Ludvig Åberg, there are a lot of big names at that -8 number…and a 3-3 start would go a long way for them.

 
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March 15, 2026, 2:50 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:50 am EDT
 
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March 15, 2026, 2:17 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:17 am EDT
 
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Possible thunderstorms in Sunday forecast

 
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March 15, 2026, 1:41 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:41 am EDT
 
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March 15, 2026, 12:32 PM
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