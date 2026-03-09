The PGA Tour's best will coalesce for its flagship event this week as preparations begin for the 2026 Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. TPC Sawgrass again serves as a gracious host that has been conquered by some of the top names in the game over the last few years.

The stern test of Pete Dye's masterpiece boasts as strong a list of recent winners as any event in the world: Rory McIlroy (2019, 2025), Scottie Scheffler (2023, 2024), Cameron Smith (2022) and Justin Thomas (2021) have emerged from among elite fields over the last six years at TPC Sawgrass.

Still, the 2026 season to this point has been defined by the depth of the top of the PGA Tour. There has been a continuation of last year's trend of different players winning each signature event, as the last 11 such trophies have been raised without a single repeat champion.

Scheffler and McIlroy still enter as the two best players in the world, but the gap to the next tier of PGA Tour stars seems to be narrowing while simultaneously growing in number.

That bears out on the odds sheet, too, where Scheffler (4-1) and McIlroy (13-1) remain the clear favorites. Below them are 13 players at 40-1 or better. That includes multiple-time major winners returning to form in 2026 like Collin Morikawa (19-1) and Xander Schauffele (25-1), as well as emerging stars looking to cement their place among the game's elite like Ludvig Åberg (25-1) and last week's winner, Akshay Bhatia (35-1).

The 2026 Players Championship will be a fascinating battle between the two dominant forces in the game and the field, which is trying to close that gap further. Scheffler, who had a frustrating week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and McIlroy, who had to withdraw due to back spasms, both come in facing questions, but they have combined to win four of the last five Players titles.

Will 2026 see someone new lift the golden trophy, or will Scheffler and McIlroy reassert their dominance and pick up another golden statue? That's the question the oddsmakers are asking coming into TPC Sawgrass this week.

2026 Players Championship odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook