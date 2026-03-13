The PGA Tour's flagship event has arrived with 123 players originally set to compete at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, over 72 holes at the 2026 Players Championship. Hoping to take home one of the biggest titles in golf, the best players in the world will also be competing for one of the game's grandest prizes.

The Players Championship purse is $25 million, the richest of any event outside of the year-end Tour Championship, and the winner will pocket $4.5 million. Overall, The Players will pay out $5 million more than the PGA Tour's signature events and $3.5 million more than the largest major championship purse (U.S. Open), offering golfers an opportunity to earn life- and career-changing money.

A big week at The Players can set someone up financially for years, even for those who do not enter the winner's circle. The best example of that was last year's runner-up, J.J. Spaun, who picked up the most substantial paycheck of his career by finishing second to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. Spaun spoke afterwards about how meaningful that was after grinding just to keep his PGa Tour card. That performance on The Players stage -- and the sudden financial stability he was provided -- freed him up to have the best season of his career, peaking with a U.S. Open victory in June.

A top-five finish (without ties) at The Players will earn a golfer over $1 million, a top 10 finish pays out over $680,000, a top 20 wins more than $330,000 and every player who makes it in inside the cut line of the top 65 and ties will earn more than $50,000. It is the flagship event for a reason, and the PGA Tour ensures there is every possible reason for players to try and be at their best at The Players.

Below you can find the complete payouts for each position on the leaderboard from the $25 million purse on the line at TPC Sawgrass this weekend.

2026 Players Championship purse, prize money

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,750

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

45th: $83,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $55,250

65th: $53,750

