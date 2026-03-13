2026 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payout for golfers, winner's share from $25 million pool
The winner of the 2026 Players Championship will take home $4.5 million
The PGA Tour's flagship event has arrived with 123 players originally set to compete at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, over 72 holes at the 2026 Players Championship. Hoping to take home one of the biggest titles in golf, the best players in the world will also be competing for one of the game's grandest prizes.
The Players Championship purse is $25 million, the richest of any event outside of the year-end Tour Championship, and the winner will pocket $4.5 million. Overall, The Players will pay out $5 million more than the PGA Tour's signature events and $3.5 million more than the largest major championship purse (U.S. Open), offering golfers an opportunity to earn life- and career-changing money.
A big week at The Players can set someone up financially for years, even for those who do not enter the winner's circle. The best example of that was last year's runner-up, J.J. Spaun, who picked up the most substantial paycheck of his career by finishing second to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. Spaun spoke afterwards about how meaningful that was after grinding just to keep his PGa Tour card. That performance on The Players stage -- and the sudden financial stability he was provided -- freed him up to have the best season of his career, peaking with a U.S. Open victory in June.
A top-five finish (without ties) at The Players will earn a golfer over $1 million, a top 10 finish pays out over $680,000, a top 20 wins more than $330,000 and every player who makes it in inside the cut line of the top 65 and ties will earn more than $50,000. It is the flagship event for a reason, and the PGA Tour ensures there is every possible reason for players to try and be at their best at The Players.
Below you can find the complete payouts for each position on the leaderboard from the $25 million purse on the line at TPC Sawgrass this weekend.
2026 Players Championship purse, prize money
1st: $4,500,000
2nd: $2,725,000
3rd: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
5th: $1,025,000
6th: $906,250
7th: $843,750
8th: $781,250
9th: $731,250
10th: $681,250
11th: $631,250
12th: $581,250
13th: $531,250
14th: $481,250
15th: $456,250
16th: $431,250
17th: $406,250
18th: $381,250
19th: $356,250
20th: $331,250
21st: $306,250
22nd: $281,250
23rd: $261,250
24th: $241,250
25th: $221,250
26th: $201,250
27th: $193,750
28th: $186,750
29th: $178,750
30th: $171,250
31st: $163,750
32nd: $156,250
33rd: $148,750
34th: $142,500
35th: $136,250
36th: $130,000
37th: $123,750
38th: $118,750
39th: $113,750
40th: $108,750
41st: $103,750
42nd: $98,750
43rd: $93,750
44th: $88,750
45th: $83,750
46th: $78,750
47th: $73,750
48th: $69,750
49th: $66,250
50th: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250
54th: $59,250
55th: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
60th: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250
63rd: $54,750
64th: $55,250
65th: $53,750