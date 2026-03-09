PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The PGA Tour's biggest event on its own calendar will feature some of the biggest names playing alongside one another this week just outside Jacksonville. Showcasing a field of 123 players filled with multiple-time major champions, FedEx Cup winners and past victors at TPC Sawgrass, the 2026 Players Championship will highlight the best that the PGA Tour has to offer.

Among the headliners is Brooks Koepka, who makes his return to TPC Sawgrass in his first season back with the PGA Tour. He is paired with Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Akshay Bhatia and fan favorite Tony Finau in Round 1. The trio kicks off a run of sound groupings beginning at 8:28 a.m. ET off the 10th tee.

Following that threesome is Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg and Si Woo Kim at 8:40 a.m with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler getting his Players Championship underway at 8:52 a.m. alongside Tommy Fleetwood and prior Players champion Justin Thomas.

As the play progresses into the afternoon, additional stars will step onto the golf course. A popular group on the grounds will be that of Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who tee off No. at 1:30 p.m. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama follow immediately at 1:42 p.m.

Scheffler is a substantial favorite at nearly 4-1 to win The Players, well ahead of McIlroy, who comes in second at 13-1, per DraftKings. The Ulsterman is presently dealing with back spasms; his availability for The Players is considered up in the air.

Take a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass below.

2026 Players Championship: Rounds 1 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

7:40 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Mac Meissner

7:52 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips

8:04 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman

8:16 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland

8:28 a.m. — Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay

8:40 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty

8:52 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley

9:04 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:16 a.m. — Michael Brennan, J.T. Poston, Harris English

9:28 a.m. — Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith

12:30 p.m. — Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens

12:42 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim

12:54 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune

1:06 p.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott

1:18 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

1:30 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

1:42 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee

2:06 p.m. — Brian Campbell, Karl Villips, Aaron Rai

2:18 p.m. — Matti Schmid, Takumi Kanaya, Max McGreevy

2:30 p.m. — Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, A.J. Ewart

No. 10