PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The opening round of the 2026 Players Championship was nearly completed as only a handful of players remain on the course amid a day filled with rain, wind changes and temperature fluctuations. With Mother Nature exiting stage left for Round 2, players should be able to zip through their 18 holes with some eyeing contention and others the 36-hole cutline.

One man who will be hoping to maintain his place on the leaderboard is Sahith Theegala, who was the last of those tied for the lead at 5 under to complete his round. Theegala will experience a quick turnaround alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth as the trio tees off at 8:40 a.m. on the back nine.

Following this group will be Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy. McIlroy struggled to shake off some rust after not hitting balls for the last few days because of a back injury. The 2025 champion will look to claw his way back into the mix following an opening 74.

Meanwhile in the afternoon when TPC Sawgrass will continue to dry out from the Thursday rains, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will attempt to find his footing. The two-time Players Championship winner was the highest score in his threesome (even par) along with Tommy Fleetwood's 69 and Justin Thomas' 68. This group will play at 1:42 p.m. off the first hole.

Take a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass below, and check out a complete 2026 Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

2026 Players Championship: Rounds 2 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

7:40 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard

7:52 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge

8:04 a.m. — Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

8:16 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger

8:28 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, David Ford, Chris Kirk

8:40 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark

8:52 a.m. — Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

9:04 a.m. — Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns

9:16 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners

9:28 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman

12:30 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey

12:42 p.m. — Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:54 p.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan

1:06 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

1:18 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

1:30 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim

1:42 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

1:54 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre

2:06 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im

2:18 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer

No. 10