After a rain-soaked Thursday, players were treated to ideal scoring conditions in the second round of the 2026 Players Championship and some of the biggest stars in the game took advantage.

Ludvig Åberg nearly matched the course record with a 9-under 63 to climb into the solo lead at 12 under, with Xander Schauffele shooting a 65 to stay on his heels at 10 under. Others big names like Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley and Matt Fitzpatrick lurk in the top 10, and we are set for a thrilling weekend at TPC Sawgrass as they battle it out for one of the most coveted trophies of the season.

The big question going into the weekend is whether the winds pick up to help bring back the firm, fast conditions we saw early on Thursday before the rain came, or if Mother Nature will keep enough moisture in the course for players to continue attacking on Moving Day in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

No matter what, the Stadium Course always manages to produce some weekend drama, and whether someone has a healthy lead or it's bunched up late on Saturday and Sunday, the leaders still have to stare down the island green on No. 17 and the terrifying tee shot on No. 18 before they safely arrive at the clubhouse.

Take a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass below and check out a complete 2026 Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

2026 Players Championship: Rounds 3 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern