Only one round remains in the PGA Tour's flagship event as Ludvig Åberg aims to convert his leads at the 36- and 54-hole points into the largest victory of his young career at The Players Championship. Sleeping on the lead for the second consecutive night, the Swedish superstar will have to wait until 1:40 p.m. ET to get his final round underway on Sunday alongside Michael Thorbjornsen.

Before the final twosome gets going at TPC Sawgrass, a number of fun pairings will navigate the par 72 course and give clues for what the leaders should expect. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth share the final round together as they did in Rounds 1 and 2. The two fan favorites start at 8:25 a.m. and will be trailed 10 minutes later by Cognizant Classic winner Nico Echavarria and five-time major champion and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

Three hours later, world No. 1 and two-time tournament champion Scottie Scheffler starts his final round at 11:35 a.m. alongside first-round leader Maverick McNealy. The immediate chasing starts at 1 p.m. with Xander Schauffele hoping to rebound from his third-round 74 with Robert MacIntyre, who fired the lowest round of the day on Saturday.

Take a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass below and check out a complete 2026 Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide. The Players Championship purse sits at $25 million, and the prize money breakdown ensures significant paydays for any golfers come Sunday.

2026 Players Championship: Rounds 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern