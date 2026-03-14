2026 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, groups, schedule in Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass
The final round of the Players Championship gets underway on Sunday
Only one round remains in the PGA Tour's flagship event as Ludvig Åberg aims to convert his leads at the 36- and 54-hole points into the largest victory of his young career at The Players Championship. Sleeping on the lead for the second consecutive night, the Swedish superstar will have to wait until 1:40 p.m. ET to get his final round underway on Sunday alongside Michael Thorbjornsen.
Before the final twosome gets going at TPC Sawgrass, a number of fun pairings will navigate the par 72 course and give clues for what the leaders should expect. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth share the final round together as they did in Rounds 1 and 2. The two fan favorites start at 8:25 a.m. and will be trailed 10 minutes later by Cognizant Classic winner Nico Echavarria and five-time major champion and defending champion Rory McIlroy.
Three hours later, world No. 1 and two-time tournament champion Scottie Scheffler starts his final round at 11:35 a.m. alongside first-round leader Maverick McNealy. The immediate chasing starts at 1 p.m. with Xander Schauffele hoping to rebound from his third-round 74 with Robert MacIntyre, who fired the lowest round of the day on Saturday.
Take a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass below and check out a complete 2026 Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide. The Players Championship purse sits at $25 million, and the prize money breakdown ensures significant paydays for any golfers come Sunday.
2026 Players Championship: Rounds 4 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
- 7:35 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya
- 7:40 a.m. — Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker
- 7:49 a.m. — Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan
- 7:58 a.m. — Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger
- 8:07 a.m. — Tony Finau, Seamus Power
- 8:16 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Hideki Matsuyama
- 8:25 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 8:35 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy
- 8:45 a.m. — Eric Cole, Kevin Roy
- 8:55 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 9:10 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Chris Kirk
- 9:20 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston
- 9:30 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges
- 9:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Alex Noren
- 9:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith
- 10 a.m. — Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:10 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey
- 10:20 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark
- 10:30 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor
- 10:40 a.m. — Sam Burns, Max Homa
- 10:55 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith
- 11:05 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:15 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Jason Day
- 11:25 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:35 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:45 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:55 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
- 12:05 p.m. — Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 p.m. — Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley
- 12:25 p.m. — William Mouw, Justin Rose
- 12:40 p.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka
- 12:50 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman
- 1 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:10 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
- 1:20 p.m. — Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland
- 1:30 p.m. — Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:40 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen