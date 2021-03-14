The Players Championship is celebrating arguably the most famous putt in the history of the tournament that arguably the greatest to ever play the sport sunk 20 years ago. It was Tiger Woods's putt from the back edge of the island green at the 17th hole that eventually lifted him to his first ever title at TPC Sawgrass.

There were multiple ways the anniversary of this momentous highlight was celebrated. The most notable was a mini documentary on the moment that featured interviews with golfers talking about the degree of difficulty of the shot, and just what that sort of moment meant to them on a personal level.

Everything about that brings memories of the shot rushing back to the forefront of one's minds. The call from Gary Koch, the circumstances surrounding the shot and that Woods's title hopes were depending on his performance on that hole.

Additionally, organizers commemorated the moment with a flag that had "TW," "Better Than Most" and "March 24, 2001" in the same third-round hole location where that bit of history was made.

The Players Championship was also able to get Woods to speak on the occasion as well.

The importance of this commemoration holds an additional bit of weight given that Woods is currently recovering from a car crash that required surgeries on his legs, and will not be participating in the tournament this year. The last time Tiger won the event was in 2013.