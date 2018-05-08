Players Championship odds, picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from model that called four majors

TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will host the 2018 Players Championship this week. It's one of golf's most prestigious non-major tournaments and the field features plenty of heavy hitters. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day are the Vegas co-favorites at 14-1. Right behind them are Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Rickie Fowler, all going off at 16-1.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 Players Championship: Tiger Woods, a two-time champion, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Woods, one of just six players with at least two victories at the Players Championship, is coming off a disappointing 55th-place finish at last week's Wells Fargo Championship. However, he finished in the top eight at Quail Hollow in strokes gained tee to green, which will be vital this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Another surprise: Tiger's playing partner for the first two rounds, Phil Mickelson, doesn't sniff the Top 20.



Mickelson, a former Players Championship winner, has been red-hot this season. He has recorded six top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place showing at last week's Wells Fargo Championship.



However, Mickelson has struggled at TPC Sawgrass lately, missing the cut in four of his last five starts at the Players Championship. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jason Day 14-1

Jordan Speith 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tiger Woods 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Francesco Molinari 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Patrick Cantlay 50-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1