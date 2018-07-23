Porsche European Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted Patrick Reed's Masters win

The European Tour rolls on this week with the 2018 Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Club in Hamburg, Germany. Masters champion Patrick Reed is the favorite at 8-1. He's followed closely by Paul Casey at 9-1, Bryson DeChambeau at 12-1 and Pat Perez at 20-1 Porsche European Open odds. Before you make your 2018 Porsche European Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Reed's career-defining victory at the Masters.



McClure was also high on Tiger Woods before his stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but, just as SportsLine said, he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished sixth.

Now, the model has set it sights on the Porsche European Open 2018 and come up with a surprising leaderboard. You can see it only over at SportsLine.



One surprise the mode is calling for: Charl Schwartzel, one of the Porsche European Open favorites at 22-1, doesn't crack the top five.



Schwartzel had a strong run on the PGA tour in late April and early May, recording three top-10 finishes in a row. But he has been in a major slump since then, missing three of the last four cuts. There are far better values in the Porsche European Open field.



Another shocker: Mikko Ilonen, a 40-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a value pick you should be all over.



Ilonen has been impressive on the European Tour recently, recording a top-20 finish at the Irish Open. He has shot a 72 or better in all but one round in his last four events as well, so that consistent play should put him in contention this week.



Also, the model says three other golfers with 30-1 or longer Porsche European Open odds will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Porsche European Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Porsche European Open projected leaderboard from the model that was all over Tiger Woods' surprising run at the British Open.



Patrick Reed 8-1

Paul Casey 9-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Pat Perez 20-1

Charl Schwartzel 22-1

Alexander Levy 28-1

Adrian Otaegui 30-1

Jordan Smith 30-1

Aaron Rai 33-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 33-1

Mikko Ilonen 40-1

Nacho Elvira 40-1

Richard Sterne 40-1

Sam Horsfield 40-1

Scott Hend 40-1

Soren Kjeldsen 40-1

Thomas Detry 40-1