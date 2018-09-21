Portugal Masters 2018: Oliver Fisher delivers first ever 59 in European Tour history

After nearly 50 years of nobody on the European Tour breaking 60 in an official event, Oliver Fisher has accomplished the feat with a magical 59 in the second round of the Portugal Masters on Friday. Fisher really could have been one better as he touched the cup with a birdie bid on the 18th, but an easy tap-in led to the first 59 in Tour history.

That followed 19 (!) rounds of 60 on the European Tour with so many shots at golf's perfect number, but only Fisher can now claim it. He leads the event at 12 under after his 71-59 start, and nobody is really within shouting distance at the moment.

"It feels great," Fisher said. "I started off the round great with three birdies. Kept it going. It was in the back of my mind all day. Just pleased I two-putted there from 40 feet at the last. It was fun. I tried to enjoy it, and thankfully I got over the line."

Fisher started his day with three straight birdies before going par-eagle-birdie to get to 6 under through six holes. He went out in 28, and then he birdied the first three on the back. If you're scoring at home, that's six 3s and two 2s through 12 holes. It threatened to come undone on the par-3 16th, though, when he had to save par from 20 feet. Fisher canned it like it was from 2 feet, not 20.

WHAT A PAR SAVE!!!@olifisher1 makes the par putt of his life to keep the 59 dream alive.#59watch pic.twitter.com/R1kuDyYqPe — 🚨59 on the European Tour🚨 (@EuropeanTour) September 21, 2018

"I hit a poor iron into the (16th) green and made a great putt from 20 feet for par," Fisher said. "After that I said to (my caddie), 'We have a couple of holes here to enjoy it.' It's not that often we get a chance to shoot a really low one."

He birdied the next hole, the 17th, and parred the last for history. Fisher enjoyed it, everyone in attendance enjoyed it and so did his fellow European Tour competitors.

Awesome @olifisher1 5️⃣9️⃣ the first ever on the @EuropeanTour — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) September 21, 2018

What a round of golf 59 #respect @olifisher1 1st man to shoot 59 on the @EuropeanTour 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 21, 2018

What a round @olifisher1 ! History maker! Congratulations!!! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 21, 2018

The 30-year-old Fisher has one European Tour win in his career -- the Czech Open in 2011 -- but he has been inside the top 100 on the European Tour's Race to Dubai in eight of the last nine years. He's a consistent player, albeit not at the highest level.

But now he can lay claim to something none of his other European Tour brethren can -- a 59 in a European Tour event. A 59 or better has been shot 10 times on the PGA Tour and on a variety of others, and now, after decades of futility, the European Tour has joined the party.