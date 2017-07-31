President Trump accepts honorary chairman role for the Presidents Cup

President Trump has accepted an invitation to be the honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup later this fall, the PGA Tour announced on Monday.

Trump will join an illustrious list of leaders who have previously served in the same role, including former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George Bush, since the event's inception in 1994. The event was last played in the U.S. in 2013.

"It is a great honor for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup," Trump said in a statement. "I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all."

Trump owns 17 golf courses across the world and has long been a supporter of the game. His passion for golf has not waned since winning the 2016 presidential election. Trump was on hand at the U.S. Women's Open last month at Trump National in Bedminster, Nnew Jersey, and his course in Potomac Falls, Virginia -- Trump National Golf Club -- hosted the Senior PGA Championship in May.

The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. It is expected that Trump will be on hand for at least part of the tournament.