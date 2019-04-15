President Trump intends to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom after 2019 Masters win
President Trump made the announcement via a tweet on Monday
It's been a whirlwind couple of days for Tiger Woods. On Sunday, he won the Masters for the first time since 2005 while capturing the fifth green jacket of his career. On Monday, to follow up on the victory, Woods apparently had a call with Donald Trump, who revealed that he'll be honoring Woods' miraculous comeback and Augusta win with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Woods reclaimed a spot at the top of the golf world with his win on Sunday, and it's carrying on into the week. President Trump had nothing but congratulations for Woods after the historic win on Sunday.
Trump, who is known to golf with Woods from time to time, said that the pair spoke on the phone on Monday and he'll be presenting Woods with the aforementioned award in the near future.
Woods, of course, has battled numerous injuries and obstacles off the course in his quest to get back to the top. He will join the likes of Arthur Ashe, Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Michael Jordan, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as athletes to receive the award. Woods, of course, will continue his pursuit of Nicklaus' 18 major championships, but the award is a great honor for someone who has battled back from a long way down to get back to the very top.
-
Woods' win completes miraculous comeback
Woods has had a long road to get back on top
-
2019 RBC Heritage odds, PGA picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 RBC Heritage 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
Ovation nearly as great as Tiger's win
Woods' victory at Augusta National was thrilling in the moment but brings up new emotions when...
-
Woods returns to glory, harkens the past
Woods' genius, emotion-filled effort at Augusta National brought an honor few thought poss...
-
How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters
The twists, turns and leaderboard changes that resulted in Woods claiming a fifth green ja...
-
Woods makes history with Masters win
Where Tiger Woods stacks up against Jack Nicklaus in several categories of historical grea...