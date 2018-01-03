President Trump plays golf with Fred and Taylor Funk, White House defends his habit

It seems that ever other day or so I'm back at the keyboard typing up which famous or semi-famous golfer President Donald Trump teed it up with the previous day. Over the last month, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau have all been partners. Trump added 8-time PGA Tour winner Fred Funk and his son Taylor to that list recently.

The group played at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year's Day, and Trump surprised Taylor, who is currently a mini-tour player and vlogging his way through small-circuit golf (see below).

I note all that because Taylor apparently vlogged the round with Trump, but it was taken down very quickly after it was put up.

Taylor and Fred went on CNN after the round to discuss what it was like to play with the president.

"He was good," Taylor said. "He shot a legit 36 on the front nine. I was really surprised. Back nine was a little worse. I think he got a little tired, but it was still respectable. He actually played well. I was very surprised. He's definitely a lot better than I thought he was going to be. He's a good player. He was a lot of fun to play with, very engaging. I don't have a bad thing to say about our round. It was amazing."

Pro golfer Taylor Funk on President Trump’s golf game: “He shot a legit 36 on the front nine… He’s definitely a lot better than I thought he was going to be. He’s a good player.” https://t.co/rL6YePqE1I pic.twitter.com/BUEEEYz9OR — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2018

Of course, not everyone thinks it was amazing. Trump has been largely criticized for how much golf he's been playing of late. Reportedly all seven days during his time in Florida over Christmas and New Year's. This week, the White House responded to the criticism.

"I think it's the press that has an issue with his time on his course," White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. She also noted that he has built up relationships with members of congress on the course. "The president's extremely proud of the accomplishments we had during 2017. ... We've had an extremely successful 2017, and some of that's due to the relationship building he was able to do there."