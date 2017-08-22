Presidents Cup 2017: Who can make a move for a spot during the playoffs?

The United States is probably going to win this year's Presidents Cup. At the very least, it is going to be heavily favored over the International team at Liberty National in late September. The bigger question for the U.S. side: Who is going to be in that celebration room on Sunday evening after they claim their seventh-consecutive victory?

The 12-player teams will be set on Sept. 6 after the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston, which doubles as the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Ten players will qualify on points, and captain Steve Stricker will choose the other two members of the team.

There are two tournaments -- the Northern Trust Open and the Dell Technologies -- left for players to climb into the top 10. One FedEx Cup point is equivalent to two points in the standings, and the first two playoff events are worth the same as the WGCs.

So there should be some movement over the next two weeks. Here is the current top 20 for the U.S.

Rank Player Presidents Cup Points 1 Dustin Johnson 9,253 2 Jordan Spieth 8,312 3 Justin Thomas 7,295 4 Daniel Berger 5,169 5 Rickie Fowler 5,113 6 Kevin Kisner 4,980 7 Brooks Koepka 4.975 8 Matt Kuchar 4,335 9 Patrick Reed 4,321 10 Charley Hoffman 4,242 11 Kevin Chappell 4,140 12 Brian Harman 3,947 13 Jason Dufner 3,798 14 Gary Woodland 3,422 15 Brandt Snedeker 3,365 16 Brendan Steele 3,360 17 Ryan Moore 3,309 18 Phil Mickelson 3,281 19 Charles Howell III 3,223 20 Bill Haas 3,191

Let's say Harman wins the Northern Trust this week and gets the 550 FedEx Cup points the champion is awarded. That would jump him 1,100 points on this list (Presidents Cup points are double FedEx Cup points, remember) and into that top six territory depending on what other players do.

Even if he finishes sixth, that would be 105 FedEx Cup points and 210 points on this list. He'd be breathing down Hoffman's neck going into the final event that counts towards the Presidents Cup standings.

The wild card here is going to be Mickelson at No. 18. It is presumed that he will be a captain's pick by Stricker because (a) He saved the 2015 Presidents Cup, and (b) he is the father of modern American team golf. However, Stricker isn't so sure.

"[Mickelson] told me he wants to be on this team more than anything ... but just like anybody else, I have got to see who is playing well at the time ... I told him I would like to see him play well here on out to show me something, basically," Stricker told reporters at the PGA Championship.

"That doesn't sound right coming from a guy like me talking to Phil. 'Hey, show me something.' That doesn't sound right. That's basically what I said. Show me that you are playing good at the end of the year. Because I would love to have him on the team."

It will be interesting to see who outside the top 10 can wriggle his way in. That top 10 is super strong, but Harman, Chappell and Dufner are all well within striking distance if one of the makes a move over the next two events. And even if they don't, there will be at least one (if not two) captain's spots open.

The bottom line is that no matter who gets in, the U.S. team is going to be loaded up once again for what should be another in a long list of Presidents Cup victories this fall.