Presidents Cup 2019 odds: Predictions, picks from model that nailed six majors

The 13th edition of the Presidents Cup will be decided when Team USA battles Team International at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Tiger Woods leads Team USA, which enters the 2019 Presidents Cup as the heavy favorite. The Americans are going off at 2-5 in the latest 2019 Presidents Cup odds, while Team International is fetching 11-4. Team USA won the last President's Cup by a landslide, beating the International side 19-11. There are plenty of golf bets you can make on the Presidents Cup 2019, but before you lock in your 2019 Presidents Cup picks, be sure to see the predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated the 2019 Presidents Cup 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One pick we can give away: Justin Thomas, who's catching 11-2 Presidents Cup odds, takes home the title as the top American scorer.

Thomas enters the 2019 Presidents Cup playing extremely well. In fact, the 26-year-old has finished inside the top five in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. That includes his 11th career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. Thomas also has experience in a team format tournament like the Presidents Cup, making his Ryder Cup debut last year at Le Golf National in France.

Another pick the model recommends for the Presidents Cup 2019: Hideki Matsuyama (5-1), who's playing in his third consecutive Presidents Cup, earns the most points for the International Team.

Matsuyama is one of the hottest golfers on tour heading into this week's tournament, finishing inside the top 16 in his last four PGA Tour starts, which includes a second place finish at the Zozo Champinship. The five-time PGA Tour champion finished last season ranked inside the top 20 in greens in regulation percentage (69.38), birdie average (4.30) and scoring average (69.841). The 27-year-old brings a veteran presence to the International Team and he'll be heavily relied upon as the non-Americans try to win their first Presidents Cup title since 1998.

Also, the model has revealed which team will win the 2019 Presidents Cup, plus a number of prop bets that would carry handsome payouts. You can see every pick at SportsLine.

So which team wins the 2019 Presidents Cup? And which Presidents Cup prop bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see who you can bank on to win the 2019 Presidents Cup, and see which prop bets you should be all over, all from model that's nailed six golf majors.