Presidents Cup 2019 odds: Predictions, picks from same model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Presidents Cup features 24 of the world's best golfers competing at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 is being played at Royal Melbourne for the first time since 2011, when Team USA won 19-15. The Americans are going off at 2-5 in the latest 2019 Presidents Cup odds, while Team International is fetching 11-4. Play gets underway when Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas square off against Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann in the four-ball competition. Five USA players have an Official World Golf Ranking inside the top 10, including Thomas, Woods, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

A prediction model has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

The model has simulated the 2019 Presidents Cup 10,000 times. One prediction: Justin Thomas, who's catching 11-2 Presidents Cup odds, takes home the title as the top American scorer.

Thomas has been sensational in team formats for Team USA. In fact, Thomas is 7-2-1 in just one Presidents Cup and one Ryder Cup. In his only Presidents Cup start, Thomas finished with a 3-1-1 record and enters the 2019 Presidents Cup full of confidence. The 26-year-old is coming off a fifth place finish at the Hero World Challenge after earning his 11th career victory earlier this season at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. In addition, Thomas finished inside the top 10 in greens in regulation percentage (70.68), birdie average (4.58) and scoring average (69.466).

Another pick the model recommends for the Presidents Cup 2019: Hideki Matsuyama (5-1), who's playing in his third consecutive Presidents Cup, earns the most points for the International Team.

Matsuyama is one of the hottest golfers on tour heading into this week's tournament, finishing inside the top 16 in his last four PGA Tour starts, which includes a second place finish at the Zozo Champinship. The five-time PGA Tour champion finished last season ranked inside the top 20 in greens in regulation percentage (69.38), birdie average (4.30) and scoring average (69.841). The 27-year-old brings a veteran presence to the International Team and he'll be heavily relied upon as the non-Americans try to win their first Presidents Cup title since 1998.

