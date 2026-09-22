The 2026 Presidents Cup begins this week at Medinah No. 3 in Chicago with the United States looking to hoist the trophy for the 11th consecutive iteration of the event, while the International squad is trying to win its first Presidents Cup since 1998. The U.S. is 13-1-1 in Presidents Cup competition, and it is once again the strong favorite.

Bolstering those odds is a deep roster with seven players in the top 10 in the world rankings, headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The International team boasts just a pair of top 25 players, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Fox. On paper, the lopsided rosters are even more apparent as the U.S. is a 5/21 favorite to win -- and a 1/6 favorite to retain the cup, which it would, even with a tie.

While Geoff Ogilvy's squad is a massive underdog, anything can happen once the ball is in play, and Brandt Snedeker's U.S. team cannot expect to win simply because they have the better roster on paper.

From a sports betting perspective, the Presidents Cup presents a plethora of options. Beyond which team will lift the cup on Sunday afternoon in Chicago, there are plenty of props available for top points scorers (both overall and on each team), and of course, once the matchups are set for each session, the card can expand considerably.

Below are the most notable pre-tournament odds and props ahead of the contest, which gets underway with an opening session on Thursday afternoon.

2026 Presidents Cup odds, props

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tournament winner

United States (-420)

International (+460)

Tie (+1425)

To lift the trophy

United States (-600)

International (+465)

Overall top point scorer

Scottie Scheffler (+340)

Xander Schauffele (+830)

Patrick Cantlay (+1000)

Sam Burns (+1150)

Russell Henley (+1225)

Cameron Young (+1325)

Chris Gotterup (+1425)

Si Woo Kim (+1475)

Adam Scott (+1700)

Wyndham Clark (+1750)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)

Jackson Koivun (+2050)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Tom Kim (+2450)

Justin Thomas (+2500)

Jacob Bridgeman (+2700)

Sungjae Im (+2700)

Min Woo Lee (+2700)

Corey Conners (+4000)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5700)

Ryo Hisatsune (+6400)

Ryan Fox (+6800)

Nick Taylor (+9400)

Nico Echavarria (+14000)

U.S. top point scorer

Scottie Scheffler (+255)

Xander Schauffele (+640)

Patrick Cantlay (+760)

Sam Burns (+850)

Russell Henley (+910)

Cameron Young (+990)

Chris Gotterup (+1050)

Wyndham Clark (+1250)

Jackson Koivun (+1550)

Collin Morikawa (+1600)

Justin Thomas (+1850)

Jacob Bridgeman (+1850)

International top point scorer

Si Woo Kim (+445)

Hideki Matsuyama (+510)

Adam Scott (+530)

Tom Kim (+670)

Min Woo Lee (+770)



Sungjae Im (+780)

Corey Conners (+1075)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1375)

Ryan Fox (+1600)

Ryo Hisatsune (+1600)

Nick Taylor (+2050)

Nico Echavarria (+2800)

Top debutant

Chris Gotterup (+210)

Jackson Koivun (+305)

Jacob Bridgeman (+375)

Ryo Hisatsune (+830)

Ryan Fox (+870)

Nick Taylor (+1000)

Nico Echavarria (+1375)