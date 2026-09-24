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2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 1 four-ball

Presidents Cup results, scores and standings updated live throughout Thursday's action at Medinah No. 3

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The pageantry, practice rounds and prognosticating are officially in the rear-view window with the 2026 Presidents Cup getting underway on Thursday from Medinah No. 3 in Chicago. The United States is looking to maintain its grip on the trophy by winning its 11th straight effort in this event while preventing the International team from pulling off a historic upset, considering how heavily favored the Americans are entering the affair.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler directs the U.S. into battle, though his record in team competitions leaves plenty to be desired. Luckily, the Americans have eight of the top 11 golfers in the world on their team, while the International side has none ranked higher than 14th and four players who have never participated in the event previously. CBS Sports has power-ranked all 24 golfers competing this week and narrowed down what the U.S. needs to do to secure this Presidents Cup. The festivities begin Thursday with four-ball, and the Americans are aiming to sweep the first day of competition as they did two years ago.

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guideFormat, scoring | Expert picks

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Session 1 -- Four-ball

MatchInternationalTee timeUnited States

1

Min Woo Lee & Sungjae Im
1 UP thru 2

Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns

2

Hideki Matsuyama & Ryo Hisatsune
TIED thru 1

Cameron Young & Xander Schauffele

3

Corey Conners & Nico Echavarria
+120		1:11 p.m.

Justin Thomas & Jackson Koivun
-155

4

Ryan Fox & Adam Scott
+110		1:29 p.m.

Wyndham Clark & Collin Morikawa
-140

5Tom Kim & Si Woo Kim
+110		1:47 p.m.Chris Gotterup & Patrick Cantlay
-145

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.

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Scottie Scheffler pours in a birdie on No. 1 to give U.S. early lead

One hole and one lead for the U.S. team as the world No. 1 pours in a 15-foot birdie bid on the long par-4 1st (normally No. 5 at Medinah) to take a 1 UP lead over Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee. On the first hole, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns both found the green in regulation, while both international players missed.

 
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The 16th Presidents Cup is set to get underway

Here we go. The first tee at Medinah is rocking and ready to welcome world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and his good friend, Sam Burns, who is fresh off the best season of his career. They will go against the duo of Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im as the U.S. aims to capture its 11th straight Presidents Cup.

The U.S. is favored in all five matches this afternoon and went 5-0 in the first session of four-ball in 2024 at Royal Montreal. I think if the International team get out of today down 3-2, they would take that and sprint into tomorrow's foursomes. Unfortunately, a score somewhere in the realm of 4-1 is my guess. I have been wrong before though!

 
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Presidents Cup format: Breakdown of rule, scoring and more

The 2026 Presidents Cup is set to begin on Thursday at Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago, where the United States will look to continue its dominance over the event. The U.S. team has won 13 of the previous 15 Presidents Cups, including 10 in a row coming into this year, and the Americans are once again the heavy favorites to lift the cup. On the other side, the International squad faces an uphill battle as it looks to pull off the upset to win its second Presidents Cup -- first on American soil.

Let's take a look at how the four-day event will unfold in Chicago.

2026 Presidents Cup format and schedule: Breakdown of teams, rules, scoring, TV coverage and where to watch
Robby Kalland
2026 Presidents Cup format and schedule: Breakdown of teams, rules, scoring, TV coverage and where to watch
 
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Predictions, expert picks as U.S., International teams battle at Medinah

Coming off another disappointing performance in the Ryder Cup, the Americans are again wondering whether their International counterparts have their number. Luckily for the United States, the Europeans who give them fits are sidelined for the Presidents Cup with players from everywhere else across the world arriving in Chicago to compete at Medinah No. 3.

The U.S. has won 10 straight trophies in this biennial competition, and while the 2024 Presidents Cup had extra juice with three Canucks on the International side and the event hosted in Montreal, this year the Americans enter as even more substantial favorites on home soil. 

2026 Presidents Cup predictions, odds: Expert picks as United States, International teams battle at Medinah
Patrick McDonald
2026 Presidents Cup predictions, odds: Expert picks as United States, International teams battle at Medinah
 
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Presidents Cup TV schedule, coverage guide: Where to watch Day 1

The United States looks to continue a quarter-century of dominance this week as it takes on its International counterparts at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3 in Chicago. With the Americans hoisting 10 straight trophies at this event, and the International side not claiming a Presidents Cup since 1998, the oddsmakers believe it's highly unlikely there will be a change of course this week. Still, it will be incumbent upon the hosting U.S. side to ensure it does not get ahead of itself and assume victory simply because the numbers point in its direction.

2026 Presidents Cup TV schedule and coverage guide: Where to watch today, Day 1 live stream, start times
Robby Kalland
2026 Presidents Cup TV schedule and coverage guide: Where to watch today, Day 1 live stream, start times
 
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Ranking all 24 players on the Presidents Cup rosters

From endless options, captains Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy are down to their 12 men as they prepare their respective sides for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. The 24 players will compete in the 16th edition of the biennial event that pits the United States against the rest of the globe (excluding Europe because, you know, the Ryder Cup).

Snedeker was blessed with an abundance of riches as he left off players such as BMW PGA Championship winner J.J. Spaun and Ryan Gerard, who finished his year in a scorcher. In their place, the American captain can call upon the services of the world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Players Championship winner Cameron Young and two-time major champions Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

And that is just one half of the team.

2026 Presidents Cup teams: Ranking all 24 players on the United States, International rosters at Medinah
Patrick McDonald
2026 Presidents Cup teams: Ranking all 24 players on the United States, International rosters at Medinah
 
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Presidents Cup odds: United States heavily favored again

The 2026 Presidents Cup begins this week at Medinah No. 3 in Chicago with the United States looking to hoist the trophy for the 11th consecutive iteration of the event, while the International squad is trying to win its first Presidents Cup since 1998. The U.S. is 13-1-1 in Presidents Cup competition, and it is once again the strong favorite.

Bolstering those odds is a deep roster with seven players in the top 10 in the world rankings, headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The International team boasts just a pair of top 25 players, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Fox. On paper, the lopsided rosters are even more apparent as the U.S. is a 5/21 favorite to win -- and a 1/6 favorite to retain the cup.

2026 Presidents Cup odds, props: United States heavily favored to hoist 11th straight trophy
Robby Kalland
2026 Presidents Cup odds, props: United States heavily favored to hoist 11th straight trophy
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