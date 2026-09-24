2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 1 four-ball

The pageantry, practice rounds and prognosticating are officially in the rear-view window with the 2026 Presidents Cup getting underway on Thursday from Medinah No. 3 in Chicago. The United States is looking to maintain its grip on the trophy by winning its 11th straight effort in this event while preventing the International team from pulling off a historic upset, considering how heavily favored the Americans are entering the affair.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler directs the U.S. into battle, though his record in team competitions leaves plenty to be desired. Luckily, the Americans have eight of the top 11 golfers in the world on their team, while the International side has none ranked higher than 14th and four players who have never participated in the event previously. CBS Sports has power-ranked all 24 golfers competing this week and narrowed down what the U.S. needs to do to secure this Presidents Cup. The festivities begin Thursday with four-ball, and the Americans are aiming to sweep the first day of competition as they did two years ago.

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guide | Format, scoring | Expert picks

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Session 1 -- Four-ball

Match International Tee time United States 1 Min Woo Lee & Sungjae Im

1 UP thru 2 Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns 2 Hideki Matsuyama & Ryo Hisatsune

TIED thru 1 Cameron Young & Xander Schauffele 3 Corey Conners & Nico Echavarria

+120 1:11 p.m. Justin Thomas & Jackson Koivun

-155 4 Ryan Fox & Adam Scott

+110 1:29 p.m. Wyndham Clark & Collin Morikawa

-140 5 Tom Kim & Si Woo Kim

+110 1:47 p.m. Chris Gotterup & Patrick Cantlay

-145

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.