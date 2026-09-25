2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 2 foursomes

Alternate shot can be a thorn in the Americans' side in team events, as they struggled at last year's Ryder Cup and got blanked in the Friday foursomes in the 2024 Presidents Cup (after going 5-0 in four-ball on Thursday).

Brandt Snedeker is leaning on his big guns to start, once again sending Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns out first after they were able to grind out a 1UP victory in four-ball on Thursday. Another of the U.S. winning sides from Thursday will make a return in the form of Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, but the rest of the pairings are all different from Thursday. Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman make their first appearances this week, Justin Thomas teams with Cameron Young and after being split up on Thursday, the longtime American tandem of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay get back together in the final match.

That duo will face the International team's top tandem of Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim after they picked up a point on Thursday. The rest of Geoff Ogilvy's teams have been shuffled for foursomes, starting with the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Nick Taylor going off first. Hideki Matsuyama teams with Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox pairs with Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott goes off alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout as the International side hopes to stun the Americans by taking the lead into the weekend at Medinah.

Alternate shot is a different beast and a couple of the American teams in particular suggest that Snedeker wants to send out players that play similar styles in the format, rather than trying to pair a big hitter with a great putter. Henley and Bridgeman are two of the shorter hitters on the U.S. side, and rather than split them up, Snedeker is banking on them both being comfortable playing from where the other puts them. Thomas and Young, meanwhile, are aggressive, longer hitters who should also be comfortable playing each other's preferred style.

Perhaps that approach can help the U.S. crack the code on foursomes play and extend their 3-2 advantage going into Saturday's double session.