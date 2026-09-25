2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 2 foursomes

Match 1 gets going with a tie on the first hole
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are up against the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Nick Taylor in the first match out, and that match moves to the second hole all square after a pair of pars on the opener. Scheffler found the fairway but laid well back off the tee with a fairway wood and Burns had his approach run through the green to the back fringe leaving an incredibly fast downhill putt.
Conners found the first cut off the tee but Taylor hit a terrific shot to give the International team what seemed to be an early edge with a 12-footer for birdie, but he got just past hole high and Conners couldn't hit a slider to win the hole. Burns cleaned up a bit of a knee-knocker for par to keep the match all square and they move on to the second with no blood drawn.