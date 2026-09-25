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2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 2 foursomes

Presidents Cup results, scores and standings updated live throughout Friday's action at Medinah No. 3

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The 2026 Presidents Cup is officially underway, entering Day 2 of four on Friday at Medinah No. 3 in Chicago. While the United States is leading 3-2 after Thursday four-ball, that is a far cry from its dominant 5-0 start at this event two years ago. The International team proved more than capable of matching up, which will surely put pressure on the Americans entering a foursomes round, in which they got swept back in 2024.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continues to direct the U.S. into battle, and after picking up a rare point (for him) in team competition, he links again with Sam Burns, a friend and fellow Texan, atop the American match card. The United States is still heavily favored -- as a team should be when it enters with eight of the top 11 golfers in the world on its roster -- but the International team has a real chance to swing the momentum of this event's long history with some top-level play from more-than-capable golfers.

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guideFormat, scoring

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 2

United States 3 | International 2

Session 2 -- Foursomes

MatchInternationalTee timeUnited States

1

Corey Conners & Nick Taylor
+190		2:05 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns
-230

2

Sungjae Im & Hideki Matsuyama
-115		2:19 p.m.

Russell Henley & Jacob Bridgeman
-105

3

Ryan Fox & Min Woo Lee
+125		2:33 p.m.

Collin Morikawa & Wyndham Clark
-150

4

Adam Scott & Christiaan Bezuidenhout
+135		2:47 p.m.

Justin Thomas & Cameron Young
-160

5Tom Kim & Si Woo Kim
-105		3:01 p.m.Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
-115

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.

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Match 1 gets going with a tie on the first hole

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are up against the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Nick Taylor in the first match out, and that match moves to the second hole all square after a pair of pars on the opener. Scheffler found the fairway but laid well back off the tee with a fairway wood and Burns had his approach run through the green to the back fringe leaving an incredibly fast downhill putt. 

Conners found the first cut off the tee but Taylor hit a terrific shot to give the International team what seemed to be an early edge with a 12-footer for birdie, but he got just past hole high and Conners couldn't hit a slider to win the hole. Burns cleaned up a bit of a knee-knocker for par to keep the match all square and they move on to the second with no blood drawn. 

Robby Kalland
September 25, 2026, 6:22 PM
Sep. 25, 2026, 2:22 pm EDT
 
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Presidents Cup format: Breakdown of teams, rules, scoring and more

The Presidents Cup features five match sessions over four days of competition, providing an additional day of play compared to the Ryder Cup, which packs four sessions into the first two days. The first two sessions will feature five matches with four-ball on Thursday and foursomes on Friday. 

Saturday is broken up into a morning and afternoon session with four matches in each, starting with four-ball and concluding with foursomes. Sunday brings the event to a close with 12 singles matches with it all adding up to 30 points -- two more than the Ryder Cup -- to determine a winner. 

2026 Presidents Cup format and schedule: Breakdown of teams, rules, scoring, TV coverage and where to watch
Robby Kalland
2026 Presidents Cup format and schedule: Breakdown of teams, rules, scoring, TV coverage and where to watch
 
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Can the U.S. figure out the foursomes formula?

Alternate shot can be a thorn in the Americans' side in team events, as they struggled at last year's Ryder Cup and got blanked in the Friday foursomes in the 2024 Presidents Cup (after going 5-0 in four-ball on Thursday). 

Brandt Snedeker is leaning on his big guns to start, once again sending Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns out first after they were able to grind out a 1UP victory in four-ball on Thursday. Another of the U.S. winning sides from Thursday will make a return in the form of Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, but the rest of the pairings are all different from Thursday. Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman make their first appearances this week, Justin Thomas teams with Cameron Young and after being split up on Thursday, the longtime American tandem of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay get back together in the final match. 

That duo will face the International team's top tandem of Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim after they picked up a point on Thursday. The rest of Geoff Ogilvy's teams have been shuffled for foursomes, starting with the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Nick Taylor going off first. Hideki Matsuyama teams with Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox pairs with Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott goes off alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout as the International side hopes to stun the Americans by taking the lead into the weekend at Medinah. 

Alternate shot is a different beast and a couple of the American teams in particular suggest that Snedeker wants to send out players that play similar styles in the format, rather than trying to pair a big hitter with a great putter. Henley and Bridgeman are two of the shorter hitters on the U.S. side, and rather than split them up, Snedeker is banking on them both being comfortable playing from where the other puts them. Thomas and Young, meanwhile, are aggressive, longer hitters who should also be comfortable playing each other's preferred style. 

Perhaps that approach can help the U.S. crack the code on foursomes play and extend their 3-2 advantage going into Saturday's double session. 

Robby Kalland
September 25, 2026, 5:59 PM
Sep. 25, 2026, 1:59 pm EDT
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