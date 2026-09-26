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2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 3 at Medinah

Presidents Cup results, scores and standings updated live throughout Saturday's action at Medinah No. 3

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The 2026 Presidents Cup heads into Saturday with a shocking score line as the International team takes a commanding 7-3 lead into the weekend after sweeping the United States in Friday's foursomes session.

It's the second straight year the International squad has gone 5-0 on Friday, but this time it was to take a strong lead rather than simply tying things up. The only other time the International team led 7-3 after two sessions was in 1998, which also happens to be the last time they won the Presidents Cup.

Saturday will be the lone dual-session day of the event, as the morning will begin with four-ball and the afternoon will see a return to foursomes play that has flummoxed the United States in recent years. The silver lining for the Americans is that in 2024 they bounced back from a Friday sweep to win both sessions 3-1 and take control heading into Sunday singles, but this year they need to equal that performance just to avoid trailing heading into the final day of competition.

Four-ball has long been the best team game for the Americans, who won the opening four-ball session 3-2, and they'll send the three teams that won on Thursday -- Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun and Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa -- back out there again. The lone shakeup for the Americans is pairing Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup together, who both lost in their opening four-ball matches with different partners.

The Internationals will send out their top duo of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim again in search of their third point, along with the Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune team that dominated on Thursday. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners will play again after a thrilling foursomes win, while Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee bat leadoff like they did on Thursday in a 1DN loss.

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guideFormat, scoring

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 3

International 7 | United States 3

Session 3 -- Four-ball

MatchInternationalTee timeUnited States

1

Min Woo Lee & Sungjae Im8:02 a.m.

Justin Thomas & Jackson Koivun

2

Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim8:20 a.m.

Collin Morikawa & Wyndham Clark

3

Nick Taylor & Corey Conners8:38 a.m.

Chris Gotterup & Cameron Young

4

Hideki Matsuyama & Ryo Hisatsune8:56 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.

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Hideki Matsuyama takes some red off the board

For the first time in over an hour there is a tied match on the course. Hideki Matsuyama buried a long birdie putt on the tough par-3 7th to get back to all square with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, and the Internationals have found a little bit of life in the middle of this round after the Americans jumped all over them. The first two matches of the day are just 1UP and even the Canadian duo of Taylor and Conners have gotten it back to 3DN in their match where Gotterup and Young were 4UP thru 4 and looked like they might run away and hide. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 3:08 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 11:08 am EDT
 
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Jackson Koivun buries another birdie to go 2UP

The leaderboard is still all red, and the U.S. now has a 2UP lead or better in three matches on the course after Jackson Koivun's latest birdie on the par-4 8th. Koivun got a teach from Justin Thomas' putt up the hill and took advantage, walking in a left-to-right breaker to go 2UP on Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im. 

The kid continues to be nails, and he's making it to where it'd be controversial if Snedeker doesn't put him in the mix for foursomes this afternoon. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 2:39 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 10:39 am EDT
 
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Jackson Koivun continues to impress

There was so much conversation leading up to the captain's picks about whether Brandt Snedeker would (or should) pick Jackson Koivun. Snedeker did with his final selection and the 21-year-old has rewarded him with some fantastic play in his first two matches as a member of the United States team. After winning his first four-ball match on Thursday, he was back out again with Justin Thomas on Saturday morning and has looked the better player of the two in the early going. 

It was Koivun who birdied the first with Thomas out of the hole to put the team 1UP and then he added another birdie on the par-5 6th to push them 2UP, flashing the hands with a delicate flop shot from behind the greenside bunker. 

There's no doubt at this point that Koivun was the right choice from Snedeker, and it's the veterans he chose like Patrick Cantlay who have been the bigger disappointments so far. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 2:10 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 10:10 am EDT
 
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Cameron Young eagles the par-4 4th to go 4UP, Americans lead in all four matches

We have an Ames Watch in the third match out as Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup are now 4UP thru 4 holes on Nick Taylor and Corey Conners. Both Young and Gotterup drove the green on the short par 4 4th and before Gotterup even had a chance to hit his eagle putt from 20 feet, Young buried his putt to ignite a roar from the crowd. 

That set off a red wave on the leaderboard as Wyndham Clark birdied the 5th to win the hole and Scottie Scheffler birdied the 3rd to do the same, giving the United States a 1UP lead in the other three matches out. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 1:53 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 9:53 am EDT
 
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Young/Gotterup first to reach 2UP

Geoff Ogilvy rolled the dice on sending his Canadian duo out again in four-ball and that has not paid off early. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have now lost the first two holes against Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, as the Americans have not only put some red on the board, but have taken a 2UP lead that gives them a bit of cushion already in that match. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 1:18 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 9:18 am EDT
 
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U.S. takes early lead in two matches

The United States needed a fast start on Saturday morning at Medinah and so far they've gotten off to the start they needed. The opening match is back to all square, but the second and third matches are now 1UP leads for the Americans. A 3-1 session for the U.S. feels like the minimum requirement to claw their way back in before they face their boogeyman in team play -- foursomes -- again this afternoon. There's work to do to get there, but they couldn't afford to see gold pop up all over the leaderboard this morning to give the International team even more confidence than they already had. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 1:02 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 9:02 am EDT
 
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Jackson Koivun bails out Justin Thomas to take a 1UP lead on the first hole

With his partner out of the hole after ending up next to the OB fence off the tee and unable to hack out left-handed, Jackson Koivun stepped up and delivered some needed opening fireworks. The rookie slipped on his approach but was able to hold on with the hands and was the only player to find the green surface in the group, leaving a 10-footer for birdie from hole high. 

From there he poured it in for the hole win to put some red on the board and bring some much-needed juice to the American team and fans, as he and Thomas took a 1UP lead over Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 12:20 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 8:20 am EDT
 
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How will the United States handle its biggest deficit since 1998?

The U.S. is not used to playing from behind in the Presidents Cup, but they will need to pull off the biggest weekend comeback in the event's history to extend their winning streak to 11 after a disastrous Friday foursomes. 

Brandt Snedeker is leaning on his three winning teams from Thursday's four-ball session, plus a new pairing of Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup to try and make a big move early on Saturday. The International squad is turning to its two winning teams from Thursday, including the 2-0-0 pairing of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, to try and keep themselves solidly in front. 

The good news for the U.S. is when they got swept in foursomes in 2024, they bounced back with a 6-2 Saturday, but this year that'd only tie things up heading into Sunday singles. One of the main complaints about American team golf is that they don't seem to have the same level of care as the Europeans (and at times even the Internationals), and we're going to learn quickly how deep this particular team is able to dig to find their best when it's needed most. 

Robby Kalland
September 26, 2026, 12:11 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 8:11 am EDT
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