2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 3 at Medinah

The 2026 Presidents Cup heads into Saturday with a shocking score line as the International team takes a commanding 7-3 lead into the weekend after sweeping the United States in Friday's foursomes session.



It's the second straight year the International squad has gone 5-0 on Friday, but this time it was to take a strong lead rather than simply tying things up. The only other time the International team led 7-3 after two sessions was in 1998, which also happens to be the last time they won the Presidents Cup.

Saturday will be the lone dual-session day of the event, as the morning will begin with four-ball and the afternoon will see a return to foursomes play that has flummoxed the United States in recent years. The silver lining for the Americans is that in 2024 they bounced back from a Friday sweep to win both sessions 3-1 and take control heading into Sunday singles, but this year they need to equal that performance just to avoid trailing heading into the final day of competition.

Four-ball has long been the best team game for the Americans, who won the opening four-ball session 3-2, and they'll send the three teams that won on Thursday -- Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun and Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa -- back out there again. The lone shakeup for the Americans is pairing Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup together, who both lost in their opening four-ball matches with different partners.

The Internationals will send out their top duo of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim again in search of their third point, along with the Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune team that dominated on Thursday. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners will play again after a thrilling foursomes win, while Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee bat leadoff like they did on Thursday in a 1DN loss.

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guide | Format, scoring

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 3

International 7 | United States 3

Session 3 -- Four-ball

Match International Tee time United States 1 Min Woo Lee & Sungjae Im 8:02 a.m. Justin Thomas & Jackson Koivun 2 Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim 8:20 a.m. Collin Morikawa & Wyndham Clark 3 Nick Taylor & Corey Conners 8:38 a.m. Chris Gotterup & Cameron Young 4 Hideki Matsuyama & Ryo Hisatsune 8:56 a.m. Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.