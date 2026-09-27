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2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 4 at Medinah

Presidents Cup results, scores and standings updated live throughout Sunday's singles action at Medinah No. 3

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While four sessions are down and only one remains at the 2026 Presidents Cup, for the homestanding American side, it is by far the most important of the event and format in which the United States is most likely to dominate. That is particularly important in this edition of the Presidents Cup as the International team is taking a strong 3-point lead into Sunday singles action.

The Americans have largely disappointed in their run around Medinah No. 3 in Chicago, but with eight of the top 11 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings on their side, they should have a decisive advantage in this head-to-head competition. Still, the International team enters the final stanza with plenty of momentum, considering it swept the U.S. in foursomes on Friday and held serve through two sessions Saturday. 

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guideFormat, scoring

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 4

International 10.5 | United States 7.5

Session 5 -- Singles

MatchInternationalTee timeUnited States

19

Ryo HisatsuneTIED thru 2

Cameron Young

20

Tom KimTIED thru 1

Wyndham Clark

21

Corey Conners12:26 p.m.

Justin Thomas

22

Nico Echavarria12:38 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler

23Sungjae Im12:50 p.m.Sam Burns
24Christiaan Bezuidenhout1:02 p.m.Chris Gotterup
25Hideki Matsuyama1:14 p.m.Collin Morikawa
26Adam Scott1:26 p.m.Patrick Cantlay
27Si Woo Kim1:38 p.m.Jackson Koivun
28Min Woo Lee1:50 p.m.Jacob Bridgeman
29Nick Taylor2:02 p.m.Russell Henley
30Ryan Fox2:14 p.m.Xander Schauffele

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.

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And we're off!

The first couple of matches are out on the golf course as the opener between Cameron Young and Ryo Hisatsune saw the two tie the opening hole with pars. The second match will draw a ton of attention and rightfully so between U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim.

Kim is 3-1-0 this week despite less than stellar strokes gained numbers — which to be honest are noisy — while Clark has looked strong even with a losing record. These two have history as well as Kim noted that U.S. players cussed at him during the 2024 Presidents Cup with Clark being the one tabbed for this back-and-forth. 

Both teams expect a point from their guy in this match making it that much more important. Something to note, the first five matches out favor the U.S. overall but also in terms of distance. Clark and Young had roughly 40 yards less than Kim and Hisatsune into the first hole.

 
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Will fatigue come into play?

Captain Brandt Snedeker insisted that he benched Scottie Scheffler yesterday afternoon to make sure he is rested up for today begging the question whether fatigue will come into play or not. Here are the players who have played in every session so far for their respective side:

U.S. team (3): Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young
International team (5): Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

The Brothers Kim looked a hair sluggish late in their foursomes match against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schuaffele which they ultimately dropped, but outside of that there hasn't been a moment where fatigue has played a huge factor. If that time does come, one would expect it today for the black and gold after expending so much energy to build up a 4-point lead going into Saturday and keeping it at 3 points through hard fought matches yesterday.

 
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Thoughts on Sunday singles as final day of Presidents Cup begins

Unlike the Ryder Cup where lineups are submitted blindly, the Presidents Cup has the added wrinkle of captains being able to match players against one another. International captain Geoff Ogilvy played his hand beautifully Saturday evening as he was able to put two of his worst players — Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nico Echavarria — against two of the U.S. best players — Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler.

Needing only 5 points to win the Presidents Cup for the first time on U.S. soil, Ogilvy has put his team in the best position to win the necessary amount of points by putting his best players towards the bottom of the lineup where the U.S. best players do not reside. In typical U.S. fashion trying to mount a comeback and winning the 8 points they require, Snedeker sent out strength first and announced names like Wyndham Clark, Scheffler and Gotterup first which Ogilvy was then able to match.

The kicker is that the board may read red (and a lot of it) early and the International team will have to stave off the momentum long enough for their stars to start shining. It is no mistake their three most experienced members — Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Si Woo Kim — are in the zone where cups are typically clinched and arguably their two most clutch players — Ryan Fox and Nick Taylor — are in the zone where if things get interesting, they can silence the doubt.
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