2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 4 at Medinah

While four sessions are down and only one remains at the 2026 Presidents Cup, for the homestanding American side, it is by far the most important of the event and format in which the United States is most likely to dominate. That is particularly important in this edition of the Presidents Cup as the International team is taking a strong 3-point lead into Sunday singles action.

The Americans have largely disappointed in their run around Medinah No. 3 in Chicago, but with eight of the top 11 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings on their side, they should have a decisive advantage in this head-to-head competition. Still, the International team enters the final stanza with plenty of momentum, considering it swept the U.S. in foursomes on Friday and held serve through two sessions Saturday.

Presidents Cup: TV schedule, viewer's guide | Format, scoring

2026 Presidents Cup results, scores: Day 4

International 10.5 | United States 7.5

Session 5 -- Singles

Match International Tee time United States 19 Ryo Hisatsune TIED thru 2 Cameron Young 20 Tom Kim TIED thru 1 Wyndham Clark 21 Corey Conners 12:26 p.m. Justin Thomas 22 Nico Echavarria 12:38 p.m. Scottie Scheffler 23 Sungjae Im 12:50 p.m. Sam Burns 24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:02 p.m. Chris Gotterup 25 Hideki Matsuyama 1:14 p.m. Collin Morikawa 26 Adam Scott 1:26 p.m. Patrick Cantlay 27 Si Woo Kim 1:38 p.m. Jackson Koivun 28 Min Woo Lee 1:50 p.m. Jacob Bridgeman 29 Nick Taylor 2:02 p.m. Russell Henley 30 Ryan Fox 2:14 p.m. Xander Schauffele

Keep it locked here for live results, scores, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3.