2026 Presidents Cup standings, scores: Live updates, results and scoreboard coverage for Day 4 at Medinah

And we're off!
The first couple of matches are out on the golf course as the opener between Cameron Young and Ryo Hisatsune saw the two tie the opening hole with pars. The second match will draw a ton of attention and rightfully so between U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim.
Kim is 3-1-0 this week despite less than stellar strokes gained numbers — which to be honest are noisy — while Clark has looked strong even with a losing record. These two have history as well as Kim noted that U.S. players cussed at him during the 2024 Presidents Cup with Clark being the one tabbed for this back-and-forth.
Both teams expect a point from their guy in this match making it that much more important. Something to note, the first five matches out favor the U.S. overall but also in terms of distance. Clark and Young had roughly 40 yards less than Kim and Hisatsune into the first hole.