Presidents Cup record (3-5-1): For as great as he has been by himself, Scheffler has struggled with a partner playing alongside him with a career 4-9-3 record in foursomes and four-ball in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. Oddly enough, he is 0-2-0 in singles in the Presidents Cup, too. That being said, he is still the clear-cut world No. 1, has plenty of momentum from the postseason and sturdy teammates by his side, which should set up a coming-out party in this format for him.

Presidents Cup record (3-3-3): Did everything but win in 2026, becoming the Americans' No. 2 guy heading into this event. After pairing up with Scheffler in 2022, Burns found success with Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa in 2024. Either of those players will be serviceable for Burns, who remains one of the best putters in the world, fresh off the best ball-striking and overall season of his career.

Presidents Cup record (1-2-1): Didn't look like he would be on this team six months ago, but Clark flipped a switch and won three times to auto-qualify for the squad. Clark's partners in Montreal (Keegan Bradley and Tony Finau) are not on the team, leaving him in need of a dance partner, but he is one easily matched. Clark makes a ton of birdies, can save par from anywhere and won't shy away from any back-and-forth on the golf course.

Presidents Cup record (6-5-0): You could make the case that the top 10 players are on the U.S. team, but I would argue that Kim is one of the top four. He had the second-most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, behind only Scheffler, and had five podium results to his name, too. The putter has been much more serviceable to get along with an improved course management style. He is as confident as they come and unafraid of whoever he is going up against.

Presidents Cup record (6-2-0): Feel like he is getting lost in the shuffle, but expect a big week from the two-time major champion. Morikawa may draw someone like Burns or Wyndham Clark to pair with his accuracy off the tee, elite iron play and much-improved putting. While the back injury hindered him in the middle of the season, he looked more like himself late in the year.

Presidents Cup record (10-4-0): In an individual tournament, Schauffele would slot above him, but for a team event, Cantlay edges him out. Cantlay finished his season running through the finish line with three top-12 finishes in his last four tournaments, including a runner-up result at the BMW Championship. His iron play has never been this sharp as he hopes to summon the magic on the greens that has been there for him in these competitions.

Presidents Cup record (10-4-0): Somewhat underwhelming season as a whole, but the bones of the operation are still sturdy. Schauffele was one of two bright spots for the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup and is driving the ball as well as ever to complement the rest of the game, which remains elite. He is a top talent with a built-in partner. That goes a long way in this event.

Presidents Cup record (N/A): A transformational season that included three wins and career-best in a number of statistical categories ends with Gotterup's first appearance for the U.S. team. His quality play was a continuation from the latter stages of 2025 as he continues to show that no moment is too big for him. He will be a fun player to tag along with and could benefit from teaming up with a strong wedge player.

Presidents Cup record (9-13-5): Needs a big week for the International team to threaten, there are no ifs, ands or buts about that. Matsuyama finished his season in a flurry, rattling off four straight top-10 finishes at one point in the summer as his driver window narrowed off the tee. He will move into the top four for most matches played by an international player in the Presidents Cup this week as he aims to solve the riddle of foursomes and four-ball, where he has won roughly 35% of possible points in his career.

Presidents Cup record (1-2-1): Was so electric in the middle portion of the year, as seen by his wins at The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship. Add in his performance at the Ryder Cup, and Young appears to be a stalwart for years to come. The putter was touch and go (mostly go) the last few months, but throw him with a player like Burns and watch him thrive. He has as much firepower as anyone.

Presidents Cup record (3-1-0): It has been an impressive run of golf for the 37-year-old, who is on his third straight U.S. team. While the Ryder Cup did not treat him well, the Presidents Cup debut saw him team up with Scheffler in effective fashion. Expect that foursomes duo to thrive once again as Henley comes into the week having ended his PGA Tour season with a win, four top 12s and two other top-25 finishes in his last nine tournaments.

Presidents Cup record (20-28-6): Much of what is said about Matsuyama applies to Scott. The 46-year-old will break records this week with his appearance and subsequent matches played, but he would rather break the American spirit. He has been serviceable in foursomes in his career, but the four-ball mark of 5-12-4 is concerning. Lucky for him, he has not finished outside the top 20 since the Scottish Open, meaning the form and confidence should be there.

Presidents Cup record (3-5-1): He has been a lot more bark than bite in this competition, but there is no denying he brings something to this International team. Kim has joined forces with the other Kim, effectively with a 2-1-0 record together, and he arrives with much higher-quality play than he did in 2024. He is the best player on his squad over the last three months, and his ability to hole putts in bunches in this format cannot go overlooked.

Presidents Cup record (N/A): Enter the wedge player that will team up nicely with Gotterup. The two are good friends and multiple-time winners on the PGA Tour this season. Bridgeman's game has been steady for a couple of seasons now, and his finish to the postseason (and subsequent win in the fall) was more than enough to get the nod from Snedeker. He led the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting and made 90% of his looks from inside 10 feet. No excuse for not making enough putts with him on the team!

Presidents Cup record (N/A): Since turning professional, Koivun has connected on a victory over Scheffler at the 3M Open and two other top-10 finishes, including last week at the Biltmore Championship. He brings juice to an event that lacks it and has been able to cause damage on the PGA Tour, even without his best asset cooperating (his putter). The future is now. This is the first of many U.S. team appearances for the 21-year-old.

Presidents Cup record (10-3-2): Started his season later than usual due to an offseason back surgery, but Thomas got sharper as time went on. He found consistency in the summer months, and although he missed the Tour Championship, his experience was enough for Snedeker to give him the nod. He has never lost a team match in the Presidents Cup, as he is 6-0-0 in four-ball and 4-0-2 in foursomes. He is the last of his buddies to be standing on the team as his previous partners were Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and Daniel Berger.

Presidents Cup record (N/A): Hard to believe it will be the 39-year-old's debut, but it was well-earned. Since raising the Claret Jug, Fox has followed it up with a run at the BMW PGA Championship last week on the DP World Tour. He plays fast, has a sense of the moment and will often be called upon by International leadership to provide a steady hand despite making his first start.

Presidents Cup record (0-1-1): Did not get much wear on the tires at Royal Montreal as he played in just one team session, which resulted in a loss with Scott. Lee is a much more complete player than he was just two years ago, as he has learned the ability to gear back off the tee and press the envelope to squeeze the most of his speed. His upside is undeniable, and it is needed in spades for the black and gold.

Presidents Cup record (6-7-2): Has been so reliant on his short game that the last couple of seasons, but still it does not seem to matter. Im finished with five top-15 finishes in his last six tournaments, including two straight top 10s in the postseason. He has Cantlay and Schauffele's number in this event (3-2-0 against Cantlay, 3-1-0 against Schauffele) and has been a value add in four-ball.

Presidents Cup record (N/A): Taylor had one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this entire season, but he is one of those players who shines when the lights are the brightest. Statistics don't paint a pretty picture, meaning the intangible will need to come out and play for the 38-year-old rookie. You don't win five times on the PGA Tour by accident.

Presidents Cup record (2-7-0): Conners is accurate off the tee and sharp with his irons, but he lacks the touch and consistency on the greens to pose a threat by himself. Who the Canadian is paired with will do a lot to determine the value he ultimately adds to this team, as he is 1-6-0 in team sessions at the last two Presidents Cups.

Presidents Cup record (N/A): Finished inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup and had his moment throughout the year whenever the putter cooperated. Still only 24 years of age, Hisatsune gained strokes on the greens just nine times this season, resulting in six top-12 finishes in that stretch. He can compete when he putts. It's just a rather big question.

Presidents Cup record (3-1-1): One of two players to have a winning record on the International team, but when you look deeper, you see two of those victories have come in singles matches against Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner. The good news is he is one of the better putters on the International team. The bad news is that his only two top-10 finishes in 2026 came in opposite field events.