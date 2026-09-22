The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup gets underway on Thursday in Chicago as 24 players travel to Medinah Country Club for the biennial team event between the United States and the rest of the world (except Europe). While the U.S. has dominated the Presidents Cup since its inception, there are signs that this contest could be closer than it appears on paper.

In 2024, the U.S. steamrolled to a 5-0 advantage after Day 1, only to see its advantage completely wiped out following Friday's affairs. Tied at 5-5 heading into the weekend, the event had a pulse until the visiting side took all the oxygen out of the room as its quality and depth took over.

Quality and depth are on the Americans' side once again as they trot out a 12-man roster that includes 10 of the top 25 players in the world. Young budding star Jackson Koivun adds a jolt of energy to the squad, while veterans like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay lead the team room.

Out on the golf course, however, all eyes will be on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Despite having raised the Presidents Cup twice, Scheffler is one of the few Americans with a losing record, much like his contemporaries on the International team.

For the black and gold, Si Woo Kim is one of two players to have a winning record in his career as he aims to lead his squad to an unlikely victory. He is joined by the usual suspects in Adam Scott (making history this weekend) and Hideki Matsuyama.

Let's take a further look at the records of every Presidents Cup player who will be teeing off at Medinah No. 3 this week.

2026 Presidents Cup teams

Appearances as of 2024 Presidents up | Odds via BetMGM

United States

Player Appearances Overall Foursomes Four-ball Singles Odds: Top scorer Scottie Scheffler 2 3-5-1 1-3-0 2-0-1 0-2-0 11/2 Sam Burns 2 3-3-3 1-2-0 2-1-1 0-0-2 8-1 Xander Schauffele 3 10-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 10-1 Russell Henley 1 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 12-1 Patrick Cantlay 3 10-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 12-1 Collin Morikawa 2 6-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 14-1 Wyndham Clark 1 1-2-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 14-1 Cameron Young 1 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 14-1 Justin Thomas 3 10-3-0 4-0-2 6-0-0 0-3-0 16-1 Chris Gotterup 0 - - - - 16-1 Jackson Koivun 0 - - - - 27-1 Jacob Bridgeman 0 - - - - 33-1



Snedeker added the three most experienced and inexperienced players to his team with his six captain's picks. Schauffele and Cantlay have identical records at 10-4-0, while Thomas has one less tally in his loss column. All three of his defeats have come in Sunday singles.

Scheffler looks to improve his mark in the Presidents Cup; he has not fared all too well. Morikawa may be the man some are sleeping on as he has been terrific in this format and will have added motivation to rise to the challenge, given his poor performance in last year's Ryder Cup.

International

Player Appearances Overall Foursomes Four-ball Singles Odds: Top Scorer Adam Scott 11 20-28-6 10-10-2 5-12-4 5-6-0 16-1 Si Woo Kim 3 6-5-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 16-1 Hideki Matsuyama 6 9-13-5 3-6-1 3-6-2 3-1-2 16-1 Tom Kim 2 3-5-1 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-1 20-1 Sungjae Im 3 6-7-2 1-4-1 3-2-1 2-1-0 27-1 Min Woo Lee 1 0-1-1 - 0-1-0 0-0-1 27-1 Ryan Fox - - - - - 27-1 Nick Taylor - - - - - 50-1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 3-1-1 1-0-0 0-1-1 2-0-0 50-1 Corey Conners 2 2-7-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 50-1 Ryo Hisatsune - - - - - 65-1 Nico Echavarria - - - - - 80-1



Scott will surpass Phil Mickelson this weekend for the most Presidents Cup matches played, entering with 54, one fewer than Lefty. He will also tie him for most appearances in the event at 12. Scott's record sits below .500, as does Matsuyama's, further illustrating the struggles the Internationals have had in this event.

As for some good news, Kim has a positive record, and even more so if you exclude his debut at Liberty National, when the International team got throttled. He is undefeated in four-ball, which could be large for a team that typically bleeds points to the red, white and blue in that format.

Beziudenhout is the only other player with a winning record, while longtime professionals Fox and Taylor will put their skills to the test for the first time.