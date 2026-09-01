The Presidents Cup teams for the United States and International sides were made official Tuesday with respective captains Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy selecting their six captain's picks. Rounding out the 12-man rosters for the competition set for Sept. 24-27 at Medinah Country Club's Course No. 3 outside Chicago, Snedeker and Ogilvy blended experience and form with their selections.

Snedeker's picks were Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Cantlay and Jackson Koivun. Gotterup, Bridgeman and Koivun will make their U.S. team debuts in either the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup, while Schauffele, Thomas and Cantlay are the most experienced on the team.

They join the red, white and blue's automatic qualifiers that were confirmed following the BMW Championship. Headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the Americans will trot out Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa, all of whom have played in both international team events.

Ogilvy's selections were Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune, Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Echavarria, Hisatsune and Taylor will be making their debuts, joining Champion Golfer of the Year Ryan Fox as rookies for the International side.

The International team will be led by Adam Scott, who is set to make his 12th straight Presidents Cup appearance alongside his fellow Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee and Tom Kim round out the automatic qualifiers who were confirmed after the Tour Championship.

Let's take a closer look at each side with the Presidents Cup still a few weeks away.

2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team

* Captain's pick

Rank Player Appearance Presidents Cup Record 1 Scottie Scheffler 3 3-5-1 2 Cameron Young 2 1-2-1 3 Wyndham Clark 2 1-2-1 4 Sam Burns 3 3-3-3 5 Russell Henley 2 3-1-0 6 Collin Morikawa 3 6-2-0 7

Chris Gotterup * 1 -- 9

Xander Schauffele * 4 10-4-0 11 Justin Thomas * 4 10-3-2 12 Jacob Bridgeman * 1 -- 13 Patrick Cantlay * 4 10-4-0 48 Jackson Koivun * 1 --

Schauffele, Thomas and Cantlay may not have won in 2026, but that is all they have done in the Presidents Cup previously. Thomas has a career record of 10-3-2 with all three of his losses coming in Sunday singles. Meanwhile, Cantlay and Schauffele stand at 10-4-0 as they are often paired together in four-ball and foursomes.

As for the rookies, they are rookies in name alone. Gotterup stood alongside Scheffler, Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick for the most wins on the PGA Tour this season with three. Bridgeman won the Genesis Invitational over Rory McIlroy in February and closed with two straight top 10s at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship. Meanwhile, Koivun turned professional only this summer and made his mark quickly with a win over Scheffler at the 3M Open.

2026 International Presidents Cup team

* Captain's pick

Rank Player Appearance Presidents Cup Record 1 Si Woo Kim 4 6-5-0 2 Ryan Fox 1 3 Hideki Matsuyama 7 9-13-5 4 Min Woo Lee 2 0-1-1 5 Tom Kim 3 3-5-1 6 Adam Scott 12 20-28-6 7 Corey Conners * 3 2-7-0 8 Nico Echavarria * 1 9 Sungjae Im * 4 6-7-2 10 Ryo Hisatsune * 1 13 Nick Taylor * 1 18 Christiaan Bezuidenhout * 3 3-1-1

Among Ogilvy's picks, only Echavarria won on the PGA Tour this season -- at PGA National during the Florida Swing. Some better golf has been in store for the likes of Im lately, as he nearly played himself into the Tour Championship thanks to his postseason effort. Conners and Bezuidenhout join Im as experienced members of this team.

Despite a long, successful career, Taylor's number was called for the first time. Although the Canadian had one top 10 in 2026, his ability to shine in the spotlight should not go unnoticed.