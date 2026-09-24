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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Week 3 NFL picks

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Week 3 is upon us, and that means our own Pete Prisco has logged his pick for every game -- down to the exact score prediction.

One of the more fascinating matchups of the week pits the 2-0 Vikings against the 0-2 Buccaneers. Falling to 0-3 on the season would deal a devastating blow to Tampa Bay's playoff chances, but that desperation could pay off this week. Prisco sees the Bucs defense answering the bell and pulling out a much-needed win.

Prisco: "The Vikings are 2-0, while the Bucs are 0-2 and coming off a bad offensive showing in the upset loss against the Browns. That's never a good way to go into a game against Brian Flores and the Vikings defense. Kyler Murray is back for the Vikings, but this one will be won by the Bucs defense. They finally step up."

There are certainly alarm bells ringing in Tampa, but the Bucs don't even register highest on Zach Pereles' Panic Meter for winless teams. That particular distinction goe sto the Commanders -- a team that just lost star QB Jayden Daniels and now has to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Having said that, the latest NFL playoff projection from John Breech has a pair of 0-2 teams in the field between the Texans and Colts. One of them even reaches the divisional round.

🗽 How can the Giants replace Jaxson Dart?

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It took two weeks for the Giants to enter scramble mode. With the confirmation that Jaxson Dart is out for the season with a knee injury, New York might need to look for options on the trade market.

New York does have Jameis Winston ready to go, but his relief performance Monday night was uninispiring. If the G-Men want to go a different direction under center, they do have some intriguing options.

One of those options includes a reunion between John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco. Not only does Flacco have familiarity with the coaching staff, but he may bring some positive vibes that are sorely needed in The Big Apple. John Breech has the details.

Breech: "The difference between Cincinnati and New York is that Flacco wouldn't be in a totally unfamiliar situation because he would be reuniting with his former head coach, John Harbaugh. Flacco's first year in the NFL came in 2008, which just happened to be Harbaugh's first year as head coach of the Ravens. The Harbaugh-Flacco combination had a lot of success during their 11 seasons together in Baltimore, including a Super Bowl win in 2012."

The Bears are another team dealing with QB issues in the early going, and that presents an unfamiliar challenge for Ben Johnson.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ Presidents Cup, Round 1: 12:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Tempo at Sun, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Reds at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Liberty at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Fever at Lynx, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Falcons at Packers, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Aces at Mercury, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Padres at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network