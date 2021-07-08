Professional golfer Angel Cabrera was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison after a court in Buenos Aires found him guilty on charges of assault against his ex-wife. Cabrera has denied wrongdoing, but will serve his sentence immediately.

Cabrera, a two-time major champion who won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2009 Masters, was convicted on charges he assaulted, threatened and harassed Cecilia Torres Mana between 2016 and 2018. He faces a total of six other domestic violence-related charges and at least one other former partner of his is alleging he committed similar behavior, according to Reuters.

Cabrera was arrested earlier this year in Brazil and extradited to his homeland of Argentina last month to stand trial. The arrest came after he traveled to the U.S. in the summer of 2020 while under investigation from Argentinian authorities without first seeking permission.

Cabrera, 51, won three times on the PGA Tour in his career. His win at the 2007 U.S. Open came by one stroke over Tiger Woods, and his 2009 Masters win came in a playoff over Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry. He lost in a sudden-death playoff at the 2013 Masters to Adam Scott after entering Round 4 with a share of the 54-hole lead.